Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Sept. 13
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
EAGAR: Great Northern Carnival from 5-10 p.m. across from the Sonic Drive-In in the empty lot.
Details: Carnival rides, games and delicious food. Tickets for all rides, all day is $18.
Tickets for all-rides, all day are $18. Discount tickets are available at the Springerville-Eagar Chamber of Commerce.
LAKESIDE: The Luna Tunes Cafe — “Open Mic” from 6:30-8 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. For more information, call Barbara Courtright at 928-369-8464.
Details: Monthly celebration through performance of music, poetry, dance and other creative medium held on the exact date of the full moon each month. No experience necessary, sound equipment provided. Public welcome. Share your talents. Coffee and desserts served. There is no charge, but love offering accepted.
PINETOP: Shirts & Skins performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal & Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs #11.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189. Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with The Lakesiders. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honey Shack, 20 W. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Sept. 14
ALPINE: James T performing from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Foxfire, 42661 US-180. For more information, call 928-339-4344.
Details: James plays a variety of music including Spanish, classic country and soft rock/pop.
EAGAR: Great Northern Carnival from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. across from the Sonic Drive-In in the empty lot.
Details: Carnival rides, games and delicious food. Tickets for all rides, all day is $18.
PINETOP: Shirts & Skins performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk at the Festival Marketplace and Cooley Streets between 9th and 11th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
Details: Features local produce growers, food product producers, artisans and craftspeople.
SHOW LOW: Enjoy a family-friendly Music in the Park from 5 to 9 p.m. at Show Low City Park’s Senior Field, 751 S. Clark Road. For more information, call Show Low Parks and Recreation at 928-532-4140.
Details: Games, live entertainment and delicious treats. Free family activities including cornhole, ladderball, football toss, Frisbee toss, wooden tower, photo booth and much more. Delicious treats and edibles available from food vendors. Bring a camping chair or blanket to relax and enjoy live entertainment featuring Blue Tattoo from 5-6 p.m., Full Arrest and Heber Ridge Band or get up and dance to country-western and classic rock hits.
SHOW LOW: Slightly Suspicious performing from 7-11 p.m. at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs.
Details: The band covers rock mixed with some blues.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honey Shack, 20 W. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
ST JOHNS: Petroglyph Trail guided hike at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park. Entrance to the park is $7 per car, unless you are a registered camper.
Details: Ranger-led hike on the Petroglyph Trail every Saturday this summer. After the hike stick around for a chat with the ranger.
TAYLOR: WMHA Gymkhana at Taylor Arena.
Details: Barrels, straight poles, flag race and jackpot: butterfly. Books open at 8 a.m. Gymkhana starts at 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
PINETOP: James T performing from 5-7 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd (every Monday).
Details: Playing Spanish, country and oldies tunes.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
PINETOP: Greywolf performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
PINETOP: Greywolf performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Sept. 19
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Greywolf performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District will celebrate five years of service with excellence at 3 p.m. at The House restaurant, 1191 East Hall.
Details: Presentations, family activities and light refreshments served.
SPRINGERVILLE: Chamber mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. at White Mountain Historical Park, 504 E. Mohave (SE corner of S. Zuni and Mohave) hosted by White Mountain Historical Society.
Details: Step back in time and tour White Mountain history. Enjoy dinner of pulled pork, potato salad, beans and peach cobbler catered by Mike Nuttall and 145 Grill. For more information, visit whmths.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.