Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Sept. 6
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
PINETOP: Araviapa performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
PINETOP: Thunderhorse performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Lion’s Den, 2408 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Thunderhorse is a high energy band that plays a variety of classic rock, country as well as recent dance and pop favorites.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with Midnight Moon. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honey Shack, 20 W. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5.
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Sept. 7
CONCHO: The Other Side, a tribute to The Doors, performing at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, 7 CR 5100. For more information, call 928-33-PIZZA.
PINETOP: Araviapa performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
PINETOP: Thunderhorse performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Lion’s Den, 2408 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Thunderhorse is a high energy band that plays a variety of classic rock, country as well as recent dance and pop favorites.
SHOW LOW: Patio sale from 8 a.m. to noon at Juniper Ridge Resort, 1911 Juniper Ridge Resort. For more information, call 928-537-4805.
Details: Individual patio sales with many great items. You will receive a list and map at the gate.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk at the Festival Marketplace and Cooley Streets between 9th and 11th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
Details: Features local produce growers, food product producers, artisans and craftspeople.
SHOW LOW: Arizona Dodge, 260 W. Deuce of Clubs, hosting Dodge Adoption Days with Pet Allies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Details: Purchase a car and your adoption fee is paid.
SHOW LOW: That Old Time ‘50s & ‘60s Rock n Roll Party at Buffalo Bill’s Tavern and Grill, AZ 260 and Bison Pkwy. For more information, call 714-330-0046.
Details: Live music with Fat Chance and DJ Jim Hillebrecht, pie and cake auction, days of old best dressed contest, photo booth, raffle baskets, buffet at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 and includes sliders, hot dogs, fries and soda. Tickets available at Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce and Buffalo Bill’s Grill. Cash or check only. Hosted by White Mountain Woman’s Club. All proceeds benefit local charities and youth scholarships.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honey Shack, 20 W. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5.
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
ST JOHNS: Petroglyph Trail guided hike at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park. Entrance to the park is $7 per car, unless you are a registered camper.
Details: Ranger-led hike on the Petroglyph Trail every Saturday this summer. After the hike stick around for a chat with the ranger.
Sunday, Sept. 8
OVERGAARD: End of Summer potluck and school supply drive from 12-3 p.m. at American Legion Post 86, 2068 Lumber Valley Road.
Details: Potluck, American Legion Auxiliary collecting supplies for school (kleenex, clorox wipes and hand sanitizer are just a few items needed).
PINETOP: Francesca Moulinier playing piano from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260.
Monday, Sept. 9
PINETOP: James T performing from 5-7 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd (every Monday).
Details: Playing Spanish, country and oldies tunes.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
PINETOP: Shirts & Skins performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
PINETOP: Shirts & Skins performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Sept. 12
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Shirts & Skins performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, rounds the year out with Chris Isaacs, Arizona’s own cowboy storyteller at 6 p.m. For more information and how to obtain tickets, call 928-532-2296.
Details: Isaacs, is one of the most popular entertainers in the Cowboy genre today. He has performed from border to border, coast to coast and into Canada. His easy stage presence and quick wit has endeared him to audiences all over the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.