Friday, Sept. 20
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
CONCHO: The Blue Tattoo performing from 4-7 p.m. at the “Y” Bar at Stanford General Store.
PINETOP: Greywolf performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with Midnight Moon. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SNOWFLAKE: Ryan David Orr in concert from 7-9 p.m. at Performing Arts Center. For ticket information, contact the NPC Box Office at 928-536-6250. Tickets are $6.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honey Shack, 20 W. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5.
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Sept. 21
LAKESIDE: Crawtoberfest 2019 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Mountain Meadow Park.
Details: Let the good times roll with live music, crawfish, old beer and food trucks with Louisiana flair. Tickets in advance are $30 per person for three pounds of crawfish and all the fixings includes admission to the event and limited games or $35 day of. Tickets are $5 per person for admission only and all food sold separately.
PINETOP: Greywolf performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low EAA Chapter Deuces Wild annual Fly-In pancake breakfast, aircraft showing and judging will be held from 7-10 a.m. at the Show Low Regional Airport. For more information, call 520-975-7353 or 928-242-5591.
Details: Cost for the breakfast is $4 for kids 12 and under and $7 for adults. Free to military and first responders in uniform. The event will also show planes with judging and awards, FAA seminars, workshops, fly-bys, classic and modern aircraft, classic and antique cars will be on display.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk at the Festival Marketplace and Cooley Streets between 9th and 11th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
Details: Features local produce growers, food product producers, artisans and craftspeople.
SHOW LOW: Itty Bitty Olympics, youngsters can now take part in the friendliest pint-size competition in the White Mountains at the annual Itty Bitty Olympics. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with event starting at 11 a.m. For additional information, call Show Low Parks & Recreation at 928-532-4140.
Details: Competition is open for boys and girls 6 years old and under. Participants will compete in age groups and enjoy a variety of games, like t-ball toss, running races and an obstacle course.
SHOW LOW: Movie in the Park featuring Wonder Park (rated PG) at 7 p.m. at Ponderosa Field at Show Low City Park, 751 S. Clark Road.
Details: Free admission. Bring a camping chair or blanket and experience the fun of watching this fantastical adventure outdoors. Beverages and many delicious treats will be available for purchase. Note: help us keep our parks clean by utilizing the trash receptacles provided.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honey Shack, 20 W. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5.
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Bingo at 6 p.m. (every third Saturday) at St. Peters Catholic Church, 203 East Apache Street.
Details: Must be 18 years old to play. Hot dogs, popcorn, soda, water and nachos will be served.
ST JOHNS: Petroglyph Trail guided hike at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park. Entrance to the park is $7 per car, unless you are a registered camper.
Details: Ranger-led hike on the Petroglyph Trail every Saturday this summer. After the hike stick around for a chat with the ranger.
WINSLOW: High Desert Fly-in (free) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Winslow’s historic airport
Details: Pilots, residents, and tourists are invited for airplanes, history, music, food, and more. Become a Fly-In Angel in 2019. In partnership with Winslow Animal Control, the High Desert Fly-In invites attendees to become Fly-In Angels by donating dog food, treats and toys. Simply bring your donation to the Fly-In that day, or donate cash that will buy needed shelter supplies. Angels receive a WAC Adoption Coupon and a photo at the Standin’ on the Corner Park.
Monday, Sept. 23
PINETOP: James T performing from 5-7 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd (every Monday).
Details: Playing Spanish, country and oldies tunes.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Sept 26
PINETOP: Country Craft Boutique from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Pinetop, 1963 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-367-0766.
Details: Homemade crafts and fresh baked goods.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
