Friday, Oct. 25
LAKESIDE: Halloween Jamboree from 6-9 p.m. at Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. Ghoulishly good time with dancing, food, socializing and costume contest with prizes for first, second and third.
PINETOP: Fall Open House from 3-5 p.m. hosted by MOMS Club of the White Mountains at Woodland Lake Park. Moms bring your little ones for fun in the park. Get to know what their club is all about while kids enjoy crafts, treats and costume parade.
SHOW LOW: Halloween Festival starting at 5 p.m. The House, 1191 E. Hall. Food, Movie in the yard featuring The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, games, costume contest.
SHOW LOW: Boys Scouts of America Troop 733 hosting annual Spooktacular Haunted House from 5-9 p.m. at 381 N. Central Ave. Admission is $5 per person, $3 for 10 years and younger. All proceeds help scouts attend summer camp. Note: Adjustments can be made for younger visitors upon request.
SHOW LOW: Halloween Festival starting at 5:30 p.m. at The House, 1191 E. Hall. Movie in the Yard at 6 p.m., games, costume contest.
SHOW LOW: Halloween Carnival from 6:15-8 p.m. at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. Fun, games, candy and a cake walk. Wear your costume and dress warm, this is an outdoor event. Games will be geared toward kids 10 and under, all are welcome.
ST JOHNS: Cpl. Joe McCarthy Foundation presents House of Horror, Families R 4-Ever from 7 p.m. until the end of the lines. Follow the signs. Come visit the family if you dare. Cost is $10 per person or groups of four $30 per group. Not recommended for small children. For more information, call or text 928-245-4208.
Saturday, Oct. 26
CONCHO: Heber Ridge Band performing for Halloween Party at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
GREER: Halloween Ball and costume contest at Sunrise Park Lodge, 160 AZ-273. Halloween party with DJ, dancing and costume contest. Four season passes will be given for the winners of costume categories: most original, scariest and best couple.
HEBER: Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. at Tall Timbers Park sponsored by Heber-Overgaard Chamber of Commerce. Besides candy the event will also feature free hot dogs, homemade chili, hot chocolate, fun cake walk and free hay rides.
LAKESIDE: Annual Harvest Festival from 12-4 p.m. at White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road. For more information, call the center at 928-358-3069. Arts & crafts, food judging, Boy Scout hot dog stand, games and costume contests, grand finale of the pumpkin chuck contest.
LAKESIDE: Trunk or Treat hosted by Town of Pinetop-Lakeside from 5:30-9 p.m. at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex, 425 S. Woodland Road. Put on your costumes and enjoy an evening of games, prizes, candy and more. Costume contests at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. Bring your carved pumpkin for the carving contest.
PINETOP: Dead Hollywood 2019 Halloween Party starting at 9 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602. DJ J Alan playing, $3,000 in cash prizes. Every contestant gets a prize. Cover charge.
SHOW LOW: 10th annual Show Low Main Street Spooktacular Festival from 12-8 p.m. at Frontier Park, 660 N. 9th Place. For more information, call 928-532-4124. Features trick or treating, hay rides, haunted houses, car bash, pumpkin bowling, pony rides, Home Depot’s Kid’s Craft Shop, Halloween themed games and activities, human and pet costume contests, Power 95.7’s Scaryoke, food vendors, live radio remote and live entertainment on stage all day long featuring Negative Thirty-Two from 4-7 p.m.
SHOW LOW: Halloween party/experience for special needs individuals for all ages from 1-5 p.m. at the Show Low Elks Lodge, 805 E. Whipple. Sponsored by the White Mountains Autism Foundation and Show Low Elks. Games, face painting, trick or treat and hot dogs. This free event offers special needs individuals the opportunity to enjoy Halloween festivities free from the obstacles that typically prevent them from enjoying this holiday. Prizes for best costumes.
SHOW LOW: Boys Scouts of America Troop 733 hosting annual Spooktacular Haunted House from 5-9 p.m. at 381 N. Central Ave. Admission is $5 per person, $3 for 10 years and younger. All proceeds help scouts attend summer camp. Note: Adjustments can be made for younger visitors upon request.
SHOW LOW: Halloween Party from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. at One Eyed Jack’s Sports Lounge, 480 W. Deuce of Clubs. Must show ID. For more information, call 928-537-5929. Scaryoke with KMA Entertainment, prizes for best male, female and couples costumes.
ST JOHNS: Cpl. Joe McCarthy Foundation presents House of Horror, Families R 4-Ever from 7 p.m. until the end of the lines. Follow the signs. Come visit the family if you dare. Cost is $10 per person or groups of four $30 per group. Not recommended for small children. For more information, call or text 928-245-4208.
WHITE MOUNTAIN LAKES: Second annual Trunk or Treat from 1-2 p.m. at 77 Swap Meet, hosted by White Mountain Lake Community Association.
Monday, Oct. 28
PINETOP: Dead Hollywood Halloween Party starting at 9 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill. DJ J Alan playing music, contest offers $3,000 in cash prizes for best costumes. Every contestant gets a prize. Cover charge.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
LAKESIDE: Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Dr., hosting its annual Halloween Parade and Party at 10 a.m., instead of their regular story time. They welcome children ages 1-5 years and their parents to join in costume (or not) for a parade through the library while visiting the library staff members. They will be collecting treats in trick or treat bags, provided by the library. (No candy, age appropriate trinkets). Meet in the programs room for a book and a craft before the parade and after the parade, they can enjoy light refreshments.
SHOW LOW: Calvary Baptist Church, 241 E. McNeil, hosting Harvest Festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Public welcome to join the fun, food, games and crafts.
SPRINGERVILLE: Trick or Treat from 5-7 p.m. at White Mountain Regional Medical Center, 118 S. Mountain Ave. Games, treats and popcorn. A fun evening for the whole family.
Thursday, Oct. 31
APACHE COUNTY: Spooktacular treats at Apache County Libraries during normal business hours. Free and open to the public. For library hours or more information, contact your local library or visit www.apachecountylibraries.com.
LAKESIDE: Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. at Blueridge Christian Center, 184 W. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Bounce house and face painting. Safe place for kids to do their trick or treating and all for free.
LAKESIDE: Halloween at 6 p.m. at Haven of Lakeside, 3401 Lockwood Drive.
Details: Annual Halloween night for little ghost and goblins and trick or treating. Family night of fun including games and food.
PINETOP: Trunk or Treat starting at 4 p.m. at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 2035 S. Penrod Road (turn at light by Charlie Clark’s).
Details: Besides trunk or treat enjoy hot dogs, chips, drink and of course fun.
PINETOP: Halloween celebration Trunk or Treat Keep ‘Em Off the Street from 4:30-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church Pinetop, 1901 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Hazard-free Halloween carnival in their lighted parking lot. Trunk or treat candy, special Bible gifts and most of all safety.
PINETOP: Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. at Blueridge Christian Center, 184 W. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Free family event and open to community to provide safe place for kids to do their trick or treating in parking lot, bounce house and face painting. Free hot dogs.
SHOW LOW: Halloween Party at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs.
Details: Salas Project performing starting at 7 p.m. Costume contest and prizes.
EAGAR: Trunk or Treat form 4-7 p.m. across from Bashas’ and Safe Treats from Main Street.
ST JOHNS: City of St. Johns hosting Halloween parade at 4 p.m. Meet on the south side of city park for judging of costumes parade of costumes will follow.
Details: Trunk or Treat on north side of park. Spooky Alley by Cpl. Joe McCarthy Foundation at the upper Ramada. Judging for trunk or treat begins at 4:30 p.m.
ST JOHNS: Cpl. Joe McCarthy Foundation presents House of Horror, Families R 4-Ever from 7 p.m. until the end of the lines. Follow the signs. Come visit the family if you dare. Cost is $10 per person or groups of four $30 per group. Not recommended for small children. For more information, call or text 928-245-4208.
TAYLOR: Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. at Taylor Rodeo Grounds under the Pavilion.
