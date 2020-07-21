CONCHO — Starting Thursday, July 23 and running through Sunday, July 26 is the second round of the Lavender Festival at Red Rock Farms in old Concho owned and operated by Mike and Christine Teeple.
They have been featured in publications like Arizona Highways Magazine (March 2012, May 2012 and June 2013), The Arizona Republic (August 2013), Phoenix Home and Garden Highroads with Dan Davis and AAA Arizona Highroads Getting Away-Weekender.
People who attend the festival will be greeted by a sea of lavender plants as well as other activities.
Among the activities sure to please the 21 and over crowd is wine tasting in the wine room.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Red Rock safety guidelines require 6-foot social distancing between people who attend the festival and a commitment to wear a face mask if social distancing is not possible.
Those guidelines also require that no one or anyone in their family who attend the festival have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 in the two weeks preceding the festival.
The basic cost to attend is $5 per person.
Children age three and under are free and reservations are not required.
A step up package is $10 for one person which includes one U-cut lavender bouquet.
A VIP package for $25 includes admission for one person along with two U-cut lavender bouquets, wine tasting and a 10 percent discount on wine purchases.
A VIP Plus package for $35 includes admission for one person, two U-cut lavender bouquets, wine tasting, a cheese plate and a 10 percent discount on wine purchases.
Included in the price of admissions is a truly enlightening discussion and a question and answer session on everything lavender in the Demonstration Garden at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. all four days of the festival.
From 10:30 a.m.-12:3- p.m. will be a program about cooking with lavender.
All day from July 23-26 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. people can purchase U-cut bouquets for $8 per bundle, three for $20, or five for $25.
If anyone wants to start their own lavender garden, they will be able to purchase plants and take them home.
Cheese plates and meals will be available for purchase as well as specialty beverages like fresh-squeezed lavender lemonade and other fruit mixtures made by Black Jack Citrus Infusions.
And don’t forget the plethora of merchandise in the Lavender Shop.
In other words there will be something for everyone at the 2020 Red Rock Farms Lavender Festival.
To get there From Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside take U.S. 60 east for about 10 miles until turning left onto Highway 61 and following it for about 20 miles and then turning left onto AZ-180A.
Once on the AZ-180A, turn right onto a two-lane dirt road at milepost 352.
Follow it until coming to Red Rock Ranch Road and then turn left until coming to Red Rock Vineyards Road which leads to the parking lot.
“From St. Johns: Starting at AZ-61 going towards Concho, turn right onto AZ-180A. Once you are on the AZ-180A, turn right at Mile Marker 352, follow the two lane dirt road, turn right on Red Rock Ranch Road, turn left on Red Rock Lavender Road and drive down to Red Rock Vineyards Road to enter the parking lots located outside the entry gates.
From Snowflake: Starting at Concho Highway going towards Concho, turn Left onto AZ-180A (this road is not marked with the AZ-180A sign but at the end of the Concho Highway it curves left, turn left onto the AZ-180A. Once you are on the AZ-180A, turn right at Mile Marker 352, follow the two lane dirt road, turn right on Red Rock Ranch Road, turn left on Red Rock Lavender Road and drive down to Red Rock Vineyards Road to enter the parking lots located outside the entry gates.
From Flagstaff: Take the I-40 East towards Holbrook Take exit 285 for I-40/US180 EAST toward AZ-77 SOUTH/Petrified Forest National Park, turn right onto the US-180 EAST, travel about 35 minutes and when you reach the junction, turn right onto US-180A, travel about 10 minutes, turn left at Mile Marker 352, turn right on Red Rock Ranch Road, turn left on Red Rock Lavender Road and drive down to Red Rock Vineyards Road to enter the parking lots located outside the entry gates.
From Holbrook: Take AZ-77 SOUTH/Petrified Forest National Park, turn right onto the US-180 EAST, travel about 35 minutes and when you reach the junction, turn right onto US-180A, travel about 10 minutes, turn left at Mile Marker 352, follow the two lane dirt road, turn right on Red Rock Ranch Road, turn left on Red Rock Lavender Road and drive down to Red Rock Vineyards Road to enter the parking lots located outside the entry gates.,” the festival website at redrockfarms.com includes in their festival information.
They can also be reached by calling 928-353-8561 or by email at christine@redrocklavender.com.
