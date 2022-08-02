The destructive Colorado Potato Beetle breeds very fast. From mating, left, to laying clusters of eggs at center, takes no more than four to five weeks, and each female lays about 500 eggs in all. The larvae, right, hatch in four to nine days and begin feeding immediately. They grow through four stages in two to three weeks, enter the soil and pupate. The new adults emerge in just five to ten days, and the life cycle is repeated through a second generation.
Kristi Huyck finds herself in an overnight jungle.
Karen Brown weighs the day’s harvest.
Ava Giangiuli pulls an onion from the Children’s Garden. The children planted all the veggies here.
We have been blessed with continuous days of monsoon rains in the afternoon and evening at the White Mountain Community Garden. All the plants are producing bountiful harvests — and there are bountiful weeds, as well. At least the ground is so wet that the weeding is easy.
It wasn’t just weeds the rains brought out in abundance — we’ve seen plentiful insect pests, too.
This year we planted potatoes, which brought a new pest to the garden, the Colorado Potato Beetle. These round, striped pests were mating and laying eggs like there was no tomorrow. There was a tomorrow, though, and when it came, the eggs hatched, and an explosion of beetle nymphs covered the plants. These ravenous beetles and their nymphs are very destructive to all nightshade plants such as tomato, potato, and eggplant. We spent many days picking off insects and drowning them in buckets of soapy water, and crushing the eggs found on the undersides of leaves.
We were also invaded by the Mexican Bean Beetle, which happens every year to our bean crops. We also encountered vast numbers of grasshoppers.
Despite the inconvenience of rapid reproducing insects, we are thankful for the bounty we share among the members and the community. This is what gardening and farming is about.
Our Garden & Farm Tours event returns in three weeks on Friday, Aug. 26 for a full day of activities and gardening information. We are featuring a speaker’s tent with seven presenters. Learn tips and techniques for gardening and farming in the White Mountains. We also plan to have some plants and vegetables for sale.
Here are just some of the things you’ll be able to do:
10:00 am – Check-in and receive maps for self-paced garden/farm tours at private homes and farms. Tickets are available at Show Low Chamber of Commerce (81 East Deuce of Clubs, Show Low) and Town Hall (325 W. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop). Garden members are also selling pre-event tickets priced at $15 each or 2 for $25. Tour tickets at the event are $20 each. Kids are FREE.
8:00 — 11:00 a.m. The House/Red Barn Creamery serves coffee and pastries.
Free soil testing. Requires ½ cup of soil in 1 cup of water; let it settle overnight. We will test one sample per household.
A huge raffle to close out the day. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Drawing for merchandise, gift certificates and cash donated by local businesses and individuals. There’s no need to be present for the drawing, but it is exciting to win $300 in cash or apple trees valued at $50 each, in addition to many gift certificates from various restaurants.
We’re adding new raffle donations every day, and there’s still time to contact us to donate a gift certificate, a bag or basket of goodies, or even cash. The proceeds help to cover our expenses for the year.
Vendor lawn space is available; the sections are 12’ x 12’ and free. You’ll need to bring your own canopy or tent, tables, chairs and signage; there is no electricity available. To register as a vendor, go to wmcgarden.org/garden-tour/ and scroll down to VENDOR REGISTRATION.
Come to the community garden on Friday, August 26 and visit the vendors, learn gardening information from the experts, enjoy good food and take a chance on winning interesting items in the raffle.
We are located at 520 N. 9th Place, Show Low (off the Deuce of Clubs near Frontier Fields)
