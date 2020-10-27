The War With Grandpa
“The War With Grandpa” opened on Aug. 28 in Lithuania, which speaks as much to the film itself as it does to the terrible state of the Cinema in this terrible plague year. We missed the grand blockbuster films of the summer. The studios did not want to release expensive films to empty theaters. Now movie fans must watch things of little interest or go without their weekly movie experience.
The cast for this kiddie comedy can’t be beaten. Eight-time Oscar nominee and two-time winner Robert DeNiro leads the cast as Grandpa. Two of his elderly pals are played by Cheech Marin and Christopher Walken, both fun guys to watch. Both have done some hilarious stuff in the past. The medicine woman herself, Jane Seymour, plays a friendly romantic interest for Grandpa. Uma Therman plays Grandpa’s daughter. She and Walken both have flashes of brilliance, bless the old troopers.
Director Tim Hill has found his fame with “SpongeBob SquarePants.” He knows what kids like. This is a kids’ movie, just not a very good one.
Young Oakes Fegley plays the cranky 12-year-old. The boy doesn’t like it when Grandpa displaces him from his own bedroom and declares war against the oldster.
Will you like this movie? You might if you go to one of the higher elementary school grades. You might if you want to see oldsters defeating kids at dodge-ball. But for the rest of us, there just isn’t enough here. The whole story seems overly contrived. If I walked into the middle of the film knowing nothing about it, I might even think someone made a spoof on kids’ movies. The film is flat and dull. The jokes don’t make us laugh and rarely smile.
This isn’t a terrible film, just a boring one. If you need a safe place for 8- or 9-year-olds to spend some time, this is the ticket. The rest of us will enjoy one of the older, better films for children that the Sawmill will show for us.
“The War With Grandpa” runs a kid-friendly 1 hour and 34 minutes. The PG-rated film has gathered $11 million thus far at the box office, a long way from earning back the $24 million the producers invested in the film. Even if we judge this film based on its intended audience, it still gets only two Sawblades.
DeNiro is worth half a billion dollars. One would think that he has more interesting things to do with his time than make films like this. One would be wrong.
