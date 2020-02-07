Northland Pioneer College offers the following free activities, open to the public.
• Feb 17 - Education Open House, from 4-6 p.m. at Tiponi Board Room, Holbrook Campus. Discover how you can turn your dream of working with children into a reality. Meet with faculty and current NPC education students to learn more about our program and the steps needed to enter this fulfilling career. Information about NPC’s: Associate of Arts in Early Childhood, and other Early Childhood Certifications; Associate of Arts Degree in Elementary Education, and other Education Certifications; NPC’s Partnership with ASU for Secondary Education Certification; NPC’s Partnership with NAU for Elementary Education Certification
• Talent Contest Auditions. "Live" Auditions from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Snowflake Campus, Learning Center, Room 101; and Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at the Show Low Campus, Aspen Center, room 111. Amplification available – bring your own instrument/equipment if necessary. To sign up for auditions in advance, email the Student Activities Coordinator, Ryan Orr. People who do not sign up in advance will still be able to audition. Or submit a video audition: Must be in MP4 (MPEG 4) or AVI format. Submit on DVD, Flash Drive, or by File Sharing link: Dropbox, Google Drive, etc. Video submissions must be received by Noon on Friday, February 21 by either email, NPC interoffice mail or postal mail. Video entrants must be able to perform live at the March 27 show. Prizes awarded are $500 to first place winner, $250 to second place and $50 to one contestant age 12 or younger. Performers must: be age 5 or older, bring their own music, instruments and props, perform live at the March 27 event.
• Early Childhood Learning Collaborative Sessions. Learning topics include: effective educational practices (Sanders, Springerville and Snowflake), understanding trauma and creating resilience (St Johns, Holbrook and Linden)
Session Dates, Times & Locations:
— Linden/Show Low: Feb. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - NPC's Show Low Campus.
— Springerville: Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - You Are My Sunshine Daycare.
— Snowflake: Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - NPC's Snowflake Campus.
— St Johns: Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - NPC's St. Johns Center.
— Holbrook: March 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - NPC's Holbrook Campus
• Feb 21 – Free NPC Movie Night – Dark Waters. Show starts at 7 p.m. Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything — his future, his family, and his own life -- to expose the truth. Film critic Dustin Chase of the Galveston Daily News writes: “Dark Waters is an unconventional horror film that affects 99% of all humans, you just don’t know how or why until you see the film.” Top critic David Edelstein of the New York Magazine/Vulture adds: “The bad guys have all the money but at least we have indie filmmakers and movie stars like Ruffalo.” Free movie admission with reasonably-priced concessions available. Rated PG-13* (for thematic content, some disturbing images and strong language). Free movie admission with reasonably-priced concessions available.
For questions, contact NPC Box Office at 928-536-6250. All films this semester are shown through a licensing agreement with Swank Motion Pictures, Inc.
• Feb 22 – Disney’s Moana – NPC Movie Night free Kids craft and movie event from 12-4 p.m. at the NPC's Springerville Center. See Disney's Moana on the big screen. Free boat craft (for the kids to watch the movie from). Free hot dog dinner. Visit from Moana. Kids receive a free heart of Te Fiti. Event starts at noon and movie begins at 12:45 p.m.
