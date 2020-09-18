Russell Crowe can play a big, angry guy just about as well as anyone on the planet. Here, in “Unhinged” he has a chance to do exactly that. Sadly, director Derrick Borte did not task Crowe with anything more than that. We get an hour-and-a-half of Russel Crowe showing just how angry he is. But sometimes that is just the kind of movie you want to see.
German director Derick Borte has five other feature films to his credit, none of which will be familiar to the average movie fan.
Writer Carl Ellsworth has a long series of scripts for television on his sheet. He has also written the script for the 2012 version of “Red Dawn” and the 2007 film “Disturbia,” both of which fans will remember.
Caren Pistorius, born in South Africa but raised in New Zealand, plays the victim — a mom going through a divorce. She isn’t having a very good day at all but running into an “Unhinged” maniac does not improve things.
Some would call this an action-thriller with some justification. I look at it as a horror flick. Crowe plays the monster, a huge presence, violent beyond any reason and hard to stop. They make Crowe up to look even bigger than he is. His character seems very tall and seems like he weighs in at about 300 pounds. That is not someone you want to mess with if you, like Pistorius, are only 5-4 and armed with only a mother’s righteous determination.
The terror and the various devices that the maniac uses to terrify his victim seem all too plausible. The car chases and car wrecks are well done and memorable.
“Unhinged” has a hard R rating and runs for one hour and thirty minutes. This predictable but well-executed film breaks no new ground and for that reason rates only three and a half sawblades. With a budget of $33 million and the confusion at the theaters, the producers might have a hard time making their money back. It has taken in only $24 million so far but the film is still running.
People will compare “Unhinged” to the similar 1993 Michael Douglas film “Falling Down,” a much better effort. But not me. I compare it to one of those Stephen King works where a relentless presence pursues the victim on the highway.
“Unhinged” offers us some good, scary fun at the theater.
