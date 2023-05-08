The Come Back Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Eagar will be holding a free "Horsinalities" veterans bootcamp again this year.
Rescue director Annette Garcia said, "This program develops confidence in veterans as they work with rescued horses. Veterans get to hang out with other veterans. They're outside working with horses. They learn the different personality that each horse has along with how to work with horses. A lot of it is camaraderie where they can just talk. They don't have to feel like they're being scrutinized or judged."
According to the program's flier, "This is a fun and challenging program of drills and exercises resulting in regained inner strength while developing unique connections between humans and horses. This program also helps veterans to relax, bond and connect with horses that mirror them. We provide this program to veterans for free."
The Horsinalities Veterans Bootcamp has been available to vets for seven years, engaging heroes with horses. Garcia said, "When my husband started working at the ranch, it really helped him by giving him purpose. When you're around the horses, it's very healing."
Garcia explained that her husband is a vet and through his experience as a Marine serving in Vietnam he decided that he wanted to help other veterans. "So that's how we started. The horses are 100% desensitized and are trained to do these programs and work with veterans with PTSD and trauma. Some of the veterans that went through all kinds of therapy and group therapy say that when they're outdoors and with a horse, it doesn't feel like therapy," she said.
There are still a few openings available for the six-to-eight-week program, beginning May 16 on Tuesday or Thursday evenings from 6 to 8. Veterans can sign up by calling (760) 880-8954 or by email at rescuedirector@cvhorserescue.org. For information about this program, visit cvhorserescue.org, then click on the AZ Sanctuary tab.
Other events at the ranch
A Horsinalities Pony Club is being set up for youths 7 to 18. This program will offer young people a chance to learn about horsinalities and horse care. Other fun activities include tie-dying shirts and bandanas and painting.
Garcia said, "The kids will also work through the obstacles with horses. It's just a great program. We've worked with a lot of kids and they love it. We also focus on the topic of bullying for some that have been bullied and for kids that are bullying other kids, it helps them as well. Registration starts May 19. It's $45 a week per child for the 10-week program.
"We're looking for grants as well to try to help kids that can't afford it."
On June 24, everyone is invited to the Come Back Ranch Animal Sanctuary open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a barn dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Jack Wilden, classic country guitarist and singer, will be on hand providing the entertainment. A 50/50 raffle with tickets for $5 each or 12 for $10, will also be available.
Vendors may apply by contacting Danielle Hommel, event coordinator, at (623) 229-9341.
