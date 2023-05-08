Flier
Buy Now
Kristina Pulsipher

The Come Back Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Eagar will be holding a free "Horsinalities" veterans bootcamp again this year.

Rescue director Annette Garcia said, "This program develops confidence in veterans as they work with rescued horses. Veterans get to hang out with other veterans. They're outside working with horses. They learn the different personality that each horse has along with how to work with horses. A lot of it is camaraderie where they can just talk. They don't have to feel like they're being scrutinized or judged."

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.