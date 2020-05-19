America loves Tom Hanks, and rightly so. He now has a very long string of entertaining films to his credit and some quite high level thinker films as well. He won back to back Best Actor Oscars in 1994 (“Philadelphia”) and 1995 (“Forest Gump.”) This week I want to take a look at three of his films that you might have missed.
America also loves Walt Disney. Put Tom Hanks in a film where he portrays Walt Disney and we get a sure winner. “Saving Mr. Banks” is that movie. We also love “Mary Poppins”. “Saving Mr. Banks” tells the story of how Walt brought a reluctant Pamela P.L. Travers, the author of the “Mary Poppins” story, into allowing the telling of the charming children’s tale to the silver screen. He did not have an easy time of it.
Hanks plays Disney but Emma Thompson as Travers simply steals the show. Also appearing are Paul Giamatti and Colin Farrell. We can watch this one to enjoy Hanks but also to appreciate Emma Thompson.
Hanks also has the staring role in the much more somber “Bridge of Spies” of 2015. He plays James B. Donovan, an American lawyer given the prickly task of exchanging Soviet spy Rudolf Able for downed U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers. His duty is complicated by the Soviets having the nasty East German Communists handle the exchange in Berlin. They snatch an American in an attempt to pressure the USA into recognizing the puppet regime, adding to the tension and complexity of the spy swap.
Right until the last moment we do not know for certain if the exchange will come off. Written by the Coen brothers and directed by Steven Spielberg “Bridge of Spies” rates very highly as a spy flick. Based on true life events, Spielberg manages to create a sense of oppressive terror in the scenes depicting East Berlin. In a wonderful if tiny bit of Spielberg movie magic he has Hanks cross in front of a movie house showing the then current film “1,2, 3.” That film takes a comic look at a cold war madness in which a young East German Communist is picked up by US intelligence. “1,2,3” had a tiny career but Spielberg remembered it. I love the flickers.
For a more fun two hours we can watch “Joe Verses the Volcano,” a wildly unlikely story with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan from 1990. Hanks plays a young fellow trapped in a soul crushing job as a cubicle drone in New York City. He thinks he faces death by modern life, one could say. He has his self diagnosis confirmed by a physician who pronounces that Hanks suffers from a ‘brain cloud’ and will soon succumb. Just at that moment, a wealthy industrialist approaches him about a suicide mission. He must sacrifice himself to a volcano on a south sea island to calm an angry volcano God.
Watching Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks play the part of young people falling in love in this silly bit will make you happy. Hanks as the hypochondriac office slave is terrific.
We have hope of a return to the theater in some capacity in the near future. See you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.