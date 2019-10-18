PINETOP — The White Mountain Audubon Society has an October field trip planned for Old Hatchery Trail in Pinetop Saturday, Oct. 19. Participants will meet at 7 a.m. at the Arizona Game and Fish Department parking lot (2878 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop).
This mixed woodland, riparian trail is less than a two-mile round trip stroll along Billy Creek. It is a natural terrain trail with moderate hills in some places.
Birders could see up to 20 different species including warblers, red-tailed hawks, Stellar Jays, acorn and hairy woodpeckers, pygmy & white-breasted nuthatches, ravens, robins, pine siskins, house finches, house wrens, dark-eyed juncos, mourning doves, and western bluebirds.
Visit the White Mountain Audubon website at www.whitemountainaudubon.org for more information or call Mary Ellen Bittorf at 928-367-2462 or Rob Bettaso at 928-368-8481.
