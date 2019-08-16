Accord Hospice, Northern Arizona Council Governments and North Country Health Care are coming together to sponsor a caregivers/bereavement program in Holbrook.
Accord Hospice, a full service company in compassionate care for people facing life-limiting illness or injury, or end-of-life programs with terminal patients and family care givers in Show Low, Heber/Overgaard, Springerville, Eagar and St. Johns. They are expanding its caregiver/bereavement support program to Holbrook. Northern Arizona Council of Governments has been providing resources for support groups. North Country Health in Holbrook is providing the facilities for the new support group.
Accord Hospice will facilitate the support group and provide the resources needed to inform family caregivers about patient and family centered care. All interested persons are invited to join the second and fourth Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. in the conference room. North Country Health Care is located at 2109 Navajo Blvd. In addition, Accord Hospice facilitate the caregivers support groups at Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 Main St. in Snowflake.
For questions for both caregiver support call 982-271-8013 and ask for Kelly McHenry. She can answer all questions regarding caregiver support group programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.