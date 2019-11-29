ADHS reports Influenza cases are three times higher in 2019 than previous season

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported recently that influenza cases in Arizona have tripled compared to previous seasons at this time with more than half of reported cases this season in infants, children, and adolescents. So far this flu season 950 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been reported compared to 290 cases for the same time period in 2018. All counties in Arizona have reported influenza cases.
“The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get your flu vaccine now if you haven’t already,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause mild to severe illness and can lead to hospitalization or even death. With the holidays right around the corner and people attending gatherings with friends and family, getting a flu shot today can help stop the spread of the disease.”
There are many different options to obtain your flu shot. You can use FluFinder to find a vaccine provider near you. For questions regarding the 2019–2020 influenza vaccine, call your local county health department or the Arizona Immunization Program Office at 602-364-3630. Influenza vaccine recommendations are available on the CDC’s website. For more information, visit azdhs.gov/flu.
Simple, everyday measures like washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home when sick can help prevent spreading influenza and other illnesses. Stay up-to-date on influenza activity in Arizona throughout the season by viewing the weekly reports on the ADHS website, and subscribe at azhealth.gov/email to receive the influenza report via email.
