As we age, we start to notice the changes that happen to our bodies on the outside, but what about what is going on inside? Our appetites and tolerance for certain foods begin to alter as we age. You may have noticed the increasing intolerance to dairy products, or the increasing need for fiber in our diets. Certain adjustments must be made to the active senior’s eating habits to maintain that active lifestyle and feeling of overall wellness.
Lean Proteins: When choosing what meats to add to your diet, make sure that the meat you are getting is in the lean protein category. Many meats contain large amounts of fats. We must be conscientious to go with things like skinless chicken breast, certain fish, and beans. Avoid sauces. Also, try to limit your intake of red meats whenever possible. Our bodies and digestive tracts have a hard time digesting these types of meats properly.
Fish and Various Omega-3s: This is one of the most important requirements for the aging seniors diet. We need at least two servings of Omega-3’s per week as we age to meet this requirement for our bodies to maintain our healthy fatty acid levels that help with body and brain function. Supplements abound of various fish oils and Omega-3’s on your local grocer’s shelves, but there’s nothing better than filling that need straight from the source.
Fruits and Vegetables: Here we can just remember the deeper the color of these wonder foods, the more they are packed with all the goodness we need. The deeper the color green, red, yellow and orange, the more they’re packed with great things like vitamins and anti-oxidants that are greatly needed when we advance in age. Stay clear of canned veggies; these usually contain large amounts of sodium. If you can’t always get to your local grocery store for fresh items like this in your produce department, go for the frozen alternative instead of canned.
Whole Grains: This is also an absolute necessity for any active senior’s diet. These have been called the powerhouse of foods, packed with essential proteins, B vitamins, and that most essential fiber that we need more and more of as we age. Not only does fiber help with a well-functioning digestive system, it also aids in regulating the speed of sugar absorption in the body.
Dairy Products: As we age, our bodies need the substances that maintain our bone density, along with a good strength training regimen, of course. The bone strengthening nutrient calcium is found in dairy products. Whether it’s in an 8-ounce glass of lowfat milk per day, a lowfat yogurt for your mid-day snack, or a small amount of lowfat real cheese added to your dinner. Many supplements are available, but they usually lack the proper absorption than just actually obtaining it from the source. In addition, most milk contains the ever so needed ingredient of vitamin D. As we age, it is harder and harder for our bodies to obtain it from the sun. Many of us may be lactose intolerant, for those individuals such as this, many lactose-free alternatives are available such as spinach or almonds.
So if we slightly alter our diets to our increasing special needs as a senior, we can maintain that healthy and active lifestyle that we all desire. But remember to consult your physician before taking on any new diet or fitness program.
Johnny Ryder holds a Master’s Degree in Education, and is an Certified Elite Level Personal Trainer, holding numerous individual certifications. He has over thirty years of experience in the health and fitness field, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness in Show Low.
