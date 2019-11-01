SHOW LOW – The inaugural AGEWELL 50-plus Expo was held Saturday at Summit Healthcare’s new conference center. The Expo was put on jointly by the White Mountain Independent and Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
Attendees were able to gain information from over 20 vendors and hear some informative presentations.
Angie Fabian, Summit Healthcare’s Chief Marketing and Development Officer said, “We were honored to be asked to be a part of this amazing event. Summit Healthcare believes in giving back to our communities, and partnering with WMI for the AGEWELL Expo offered our communities the opportunity to meet and talk with healthcare and financial vendors. We look forward to hosting the AGEWELL Expo again in 2020.”
The keynote speaker was Sue Campbell from the Alzheimer’s Association. She spoke on the “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.” The often emotional presentation clearly identified warning signs for individuals, their families and their caregivers to watch for and how to navigate through the challenges of the disease.
Other presenters included Joel Young from Sweatpeas Infusions about the benefits of CBD oils and tinctures, Jason McCaleb on planning for your financial future and Kevin Weaver performed his ventriloquist act. Nathan Updike from Care 1st the new Medicaid, AHCCS, Altechs provider spoke on their services and Chris McDaniel of Edward Jones announced his hopes for a White Mountain Alzheimer’s walk.
Both Summit Healthcare and White Mountain Independent are planning on another AGEWELL for 2020.
