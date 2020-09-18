Each year, approximately 1,200 to 1,400 young children nationwide are seriously injured because an adult caregiver vigorously shook them. The effects of Abusive Head Trauma are devastating for the victims and their families. Approximately 25 percent of these young children die while many more live with severe lifetime disabilities.
An evidence-based, multi-media intervention, All Babies Cry: Tried and True Tips for Comforting Your Newborn and Yourself, empowers new parents with practical demonstrations of infant soothing and clear strategies for managing normal stress in parenting. This intervention promotes the “Strengthening Families” Protective Factors, by providing evidence-based messaging and focusing on fathers.
The Children’s Trust of Massachusetts is offering the digital app, All Babies Cry, for free with the access code “COVID19” in response to growing concerns about the increased risk of child abuse and neglect as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. You can view a 7-minute webinar from Prevent Child Abuse AZ to learn more about the All Babies Cry (ABC) program and how to use the app. Find this and other resources for parents under COVID-19 in the Resources tab of the Strong Families AZ Home Visitor portal. Stay safe and healthy!
Strong Families AZ is dedicated to the well-being of families with young children and pregnant women in Arizona. Voluntary home-based coaching helps families raise healthy children ready to succeed in school and in life. Ongoing professional development and targeted resources support our highly trained home visitors to provide high quality services. For more information visit strongfamiliesaz.com.
