An open letter to the class of 2020

My dear High School Graduates,
You celebrated your graduation from High School last Friday, May 29, with a tribute from your teachers, family, friends, and the community. But, in the midst of heartbreak, of disruption, of being in “recovery mode”, this was NOT the graduation you anticipated.
You’ve experienced and lived through a disrupted chapter in high school due to the impact of the Corona Virus, including the cancellation of the long-awaited Prom and many other special activities usually experienced in the final semester of your senior year. The disappointments have been big ones, no doubt, and likely seemed almost unreal and difficult to deal with.
How to process the frustration, anxiety, grief and anger in this time that you had anticipated would be one of joy and celebration? You’ve had to grapple with so much. I can’t begin to imagine how overwhelming the past several months have been for you. You navigated much uncertainty, as well as the loss of close and perhaps ending connections with the friends with whom you are graduating, knowing you are all moving in different directions from here.
Though it was different than you anticipated, your graduation was, nevertheless, YOUR ceremony, YOUR special event marking this unique moment in your life. People I know who attended described it as “wonderful”. One of those who was there said, “Despite all they’ve gone through, they seemed happy, and it was a great celebration!”, a comment reflecting your maturity and adaptability as you graduate.
Now, high school is behind you. Yes, you are still dealing with current emotions about last Friday’s graduation event, but you are no doubt also having a new set of feelings and concerns as you anticipate a new chapter of your life in a different and unfamiliar world. COVID-19 is still with us, and it will be a significant factor for a while. The questions for all of us loom large, graduates or not. What’s next? What do I need to know and to do in order to grow a new, successful life? What will be my new “normal”?
I’d like to share with you a few excerpts from a book many of you will find familiar. These words seem to be especially related to your situation now. Do you remember reading and discussing the book “Tuesdays With Morrie” in Mrs. Dorsett’s Senior English class at Blue Ridge High School? In this book the author, Mitch Albom, reflects on many conversations he’d had with his beloved former professor, Morrie Schwartz. As you may recall, Morrie was a man who was living the final days of his life. Mitch, who was his former University student, had reconnected with him many years later. Mitch interviewed Morrie every Tuesday for several weeks, listening intently, asking questions, and taking notes for what became this book.
Here are the excerpts from “Tuesdays With Morrie” which are some of my favorites. I’ve read them many times and have found them inspiring. Especially during this time of so much upheaval in your lives, I hope they resonate with you and inspire you as well.
“The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love and to let it come in.”
“So many people walk around with a meaningless life. They seem half asleep, even when they’re busy doing things. The way you get meaning in your life is to devote yourself to loving others, devote yourself to your community around you, and devote yourself to creating something that gives you purpose and meaning.”
“Don’t cling to things, because everything is impermanent. Detachment doesn’t mean you don’t let the experience penetrate you. On the contrary, you let it penetrate you fully. That’s how you are able to leave it.”
“You know what really gives you satisfaction? Offering others what you have to give.”
“The answers to all the important questions are based on LOVE, RESPONSIBILITY, and AWARENESS.”
My dear graduates, as you adapt to your next chapter and embrace a new, long-awaited adult life, I dedicate this Orchid to YOU, which I’ve named my Orchid of Hope. She has survived several difficult months, losing all of her blossoms, yet now thriving with new growth.
When she lost her blossoms, I shed tears and sought ways to assist her restoration. Knowing nothing about Orchids, I spoke to her, nurtured her, and named her. Today I am sharing my Orchid of Hope with you as a symbol of hope for you as you continue to move forward with the restoration and rejuvenation of your dreams, creating An ever expanding vision of your new life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.