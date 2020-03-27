“Worry is like a rocking chair – It gives you something to do but never gets you anywhere!”— Erma Bombeck
If you are like most of us, the COVID-19 Virus pandemic has you feeling like you’re on an emotional roller coaster of stress, anxiety and worry. Fear and uncertainty about this virus grows daily into what seems to become a numb kind of “new normal” experience.
It’s helpful to acknowledge that it is normal to feel anxious. It’s also valuable to develop and draw upon skills that help you cope with these feelings. How can you help yourself and your loved ones to feel empowered in order to diminish worry, to maintain perspective, and to keep our minds, bodies and spirits strong?
Empowering yourself can begin with our ABCs —Affirmations, Breathing and Commitment.
1. Affirmations have been employed for decades. They are proven to significantly impact your well-being and your immune system. An 18th century pharmacist and psychologist, Emil Coue, created an affirmation that continues to be popular today, especially in the sports world:
- Every day in every way I am getting stronger and stronger.
The late Louise Hay (1926-2017), is a leading figure in metaphysical counseling with international acclaim. She is best known for the following statements:
- change your thinking and you change your life.
- all is well; everything is working out for my higher good.
- out of this situation only good will come.
2. Breathing: When you focus on your breath as you slowly inhale and exhale, you create a greater sense of calm. This focus can be helpful in diminishing your anxiety. And you can practice bringing attention to your breathing several times a day.
3. Commitment: Guidelines from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) state that our commitment to caring for ourselves, our families, and our planet is vital to diminishing the spread of the coronavirus. But, even as we practice social distance, we will remain connected by love, an empowering reminder that we are all “in this together.”
When I view the virus as an enemy, which I therefore fight against, I create strong and powerful negative feelings in me. My personal preference is to, instead, practice elements of positive psychology, which researchers have identified as empowering.
Positive psychology is based on evidence reported by Dr. Martin Seligman, a pioneer researcher in this field. From his work we know that actively using your strengths to help others is one of the most effective ways to diminish your own stress and to improve your own well-being. Connecting with others who are incorporating similar behaviors and creating new habits helps you instill these more fully in yourself. Also, remember that by protecting yourself and others through practicing safe distance along with frequent hand washing, you help minimize the spread of the virus.
When a global pandemic results in our feeling helpless, we can respond to that feeling by seeking ways to be useful, capable, and to make a difference. One inspiring example was captured in the recent images of people in Italy singing from their windows and balconies while self-quarantining in their own apartments. Creating a shared music experience like this, overcoming a sense of isolation, was heartwarming and inspiring. Such actions offer a tenderhearted”connection to others, reinforcing the resilience of the human spirit by reaching out in creative ways to show that we are all interconnected.
As we move forward in the days and weeks ahead, I urge you to hold a positive vision for our collective future. Yes, we are living with uncertainty, but as we continue to employ measures of protection and support, through affirmations, conscious breathing and commitment, we create safe and nourishing moments for ourselves and others; and we will get through this!
Francesca Moulinier, MSW, is a retired Registered Nurse and Director of Community Support Services for Accord Hospice of the White Mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.