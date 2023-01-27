Lung Report

A Phoenix resident holds a cigarrette in between his fingers at 335 E. McKinley Street.

 Logan Camden/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Arizona lags behind in policies that prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report. The state received failing grades in three of five categories and did not improve on any of its grades from last year.

The report, released Wednesday, gave the state an A for the strength of its smoke-free workplace laws and a C for its coverage and access to tobacco cessation services.

Lung Report chart

Arizona got failing grades in three of five categories measured by the American Lung Association in its annual "State of Tobacco Control" report.

