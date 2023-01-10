Marijuana plants

Recreational marijuana use continues to increase in Arizona even as the medical-use market declines.

 James St. John/Wikimedia Commons

PHOENIX — For the eighth straight month, and the eleventh time in the past year, medical marijuana sales dropped from the month prior, clocking in at about $31 million in October 2022.

By contrast, adult-use cannabis sales that voters approved in 2020 hit a new high in the same month, with more than $85.4 million in estimated sales, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue.

