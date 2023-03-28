Autism

Autism in Arizona and across the U.S. is on the rise as awareness has led to earlier detection in communities of color, health experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

 Mindy Riesenberg/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Autism in Arizona and across the U.S. is on the rise, as awareness has led to earlier detection in communities of color, health experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

Matt Maenner, part of a team that reported on an increase in diagnosis in 8-year-olds, said research reveals that autism spectrum disorder is not based so much on “biological differences” as on socioeconomic circumstances.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.