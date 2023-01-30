Colorful fruits and veggies

Increase nutrition by adding the colors of the rainbow to your meals.

 ceceliahealth.com

You’ve made the commitment to eat healthfully, you discovered a diet you like, and it has been doing well for you … so far.

But lately you’ve found yourself picking at that same grilled-chicken salad every day, and even your grocery list and meals are starting to look identical every week. It appears your motivation is starting to wane, and with that boredom has set in.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.