You’ve made the commitment to eat healthfully, you discovered a diet you like, and it has been doing well for you … so far.
But lately you’ve found yourself picking at that same grilled-chicken salad every day, and even your grocery list and meals are starting to look identical every week. It appears your motivation is starting to wane, and with that boredom has set in.
I get it. Meal planning and prep are annoying, especially during the work week. So it’s easy to fall into the habit of buying, making and eating the same foods day in and day out. Food and meal boredom is one of the main reasons people stop their diet plans.
Let’s see if I can help you get out of that slump and keep you on track. Think variety. Variety isn’t just the spice of life; it’s also the key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Having a range of versatile, nutritionally balanced meals ready to go makes it much more likely you’ll actually stick to your food plan. By eating a healthful mix of foods you lower your chances of missing necessary nutrients and also lower the risk of breaking your diet out of boredom. And because different foods provide different types and amounts of important nutrients, choosing a variety of foods from within each food group will make your meals interesting rather than boring.
Rotate your food
If you find yourself eating the same thing repeatedly, you can add variety to your diet by rotating your foods. The Cleveland Clinic’s Health Essentials newsletter offers four reasons why rotating your foods is a good idea:
- Live longer. A nutritious diet with a lot of variety helps lower your risk of mortality. A study posted on PubMed.com found that out of 59,000 women tested, “those who rotated 16 to 17 healthy foods through their diet had a 42% lower mortality from all causes than those eating zero to eight healthy foods.”
- Reduce risk of metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, also known as insulin resistance syndrome, is a group of conditions that together raises your risk of coronary heart disease, diabetes, stroke and other serious health problems. Another study published at the National Library of Medicine found that “a healthy dietary pattern consisting of a variety of food choices is inversely associated with the development of metabolic syndrome.” In other words, variety in your diet significantly lowers this risk.
- Weight loss. You will not only lose weight, but inches as well. Now we’re talking! Although food variety is great for overall health, the bottom line is we want to see the results. Yes, we want to feel good but we want to look good, too.
- Increased nutrition. Eating the same foods all the time means you may be missing out on other nutrients that different foods provide. This can be prevented with a colorful diet. According to the USDA (myplate.gov), you should be eating up to nine servings of vegetables and fruits each day.
Did you know that different colors for fruits and vegetables have different health benefits? They are listed below:
- Red: Tomatoes and strawberries are packed with vitamin A, C, potassium and antioxidants.
- Yellow/orange: Carrots, peaches and squash are also loaded with the same nutrients as red, but they also boost the immune system and enhance vision.
- White: Good for the heart and helps to control cholesterol levels. Mushrooms, bananas and onions fall into this category.
- Green: Provides lots of heart-protective potassium and vitamin K, which aids the blood-clotting process. Dark-green and leafy vegetables have the highest concentration of antioxidants and fiber.
- Blue/purple: Cranberries, purple grapes, raisins and eggplant boost urinary tract health and memory function, and promote healthy aging.
Be aware that foods will vary in the amount of nutrients they provide; therefore, it’s important to eat a large range of different foods even within the one food group. Also, keep in mind that you need to eat all the colors of the rainbow at least once a day.
The repetitive nature of today’s diets is one of the causes of the epidemic of food allergy. There are multiple benefits to the rotation diet, not the least of which is unmasking the symptoms caused by food allergy. So rotating the foods in your diet will drastically lower your chances of developing food allergies and sensitivities.
Ways to add variety and rotate foods
Something as simple as slipping a few new foods into your grocery cart every week will not only increase variety in your diet but will make your meals more exciting, fresh and bring added nutritional benefits.
Browse the many websites offering creative and healthy recipes. Select one or two new recipes each week using new ingredients, and vary one part of your meal at a time. For example, try different types of pastas and rices or keep changing the type of bread for your sandwich.
To encourage variety in your meals, the Australian Dietary Guidelines (eatforhealth.gov.au) recommend eating with your eyes. Much of our eating pleasure comes from seeing food that looks appealing and appetizing. Observe how attractively the dishes food-themed magazines, cookbooks with photos and TV cooking shows are portrayed. They are popular because they appeal to the senses. Food colors, textures and meals are enhanced, and you are easily drawn in – desiring to recreate those delicious dishes.
Food variety will add a little spark to your meal routine and help avoid diet burnout. But to stay on your diet plan, make sure you choose wisely, prepare simply and arrange creatively. And with so many different resources online you’re bound to find new and exciting ways to introduce a variety of foods into your weekly meal plans.
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She writes on a variety of health and fitness topics. For comments and questions, contact her at lbarnes@wmicentral.com
