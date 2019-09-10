I still can’t believe I’m 55, I feel like a youngster! My energy level is through the roof and gravity really hasn’t played a role in my physique yet, fingers crossed lol. No really, when you’re exercising, eating right and thinking positive you won’t feel your age at all!
It’s a total approach to fitness; meals, cardio, strength training, positive thinking!
We have the ability to create a healthy physique as we age, we also have the ability to let our health deteriorate with the choices that we make, it’s all up to us.
Let’s plan on building a healthy body for the years to come! Follow along with these recommendations:
Good nutrition is a must
If you’re not eating well, you won’t be functioning well. And when you don’t function well there is no way you’ll be able to get exercise in daily. Seriously, nutrition is #1. Getting adequate amounts of protein to help build your muscles, vegetables and fruits to add in vitamins, healthy grains and healthy fats for energy. Your meals must match your goals. If you goal is to look and feel better, be healthy, then your meals must match your desired outcome.
Strength training
Add in some strength training, recommended three times a week, training and working the entire body. Strength training not only helps our body defy gravity, it brings life and energy to our body. People who strength train look younger, stand taller, feel better.
Cardio
Our bodies were meant to move! Adding cardio not only strengthens your heart and lungs, it’s keeps our bodies agile, burns calories, releases endorphins and brings an incredible amount of energy. Great for moods too as well as anxiety and depression.
Positive outlook
Now add in some positive thinking! We can’t expect to feel good if we go around with a “woe is me” attitude. Our actions always follow our beliefs. Expect to feel great, think great, be great and watch your body and your health follow!
Total outlook
If you want to take back your health as you age and not let our age take your health, start eating nutritious meals, get in three days a week of strength training, perform cardio 5-6 days a week and think great thoughts. It’s a total approach to fitness. Now get at it, your life is waiting!
White Mountain resident Kimmie Thorne is an online personal trainer and life transformational coach, motivational speaker and health and fitness author. She’s been inspiring people to get fit and healthy for the past 20 years For more information about Kimmie, her training and coaching programs or to set up a motivational talk at your business or organization, contact her at 602-448-4699 or visit her website at www.HealthyMountainHomesteading.com
