Parenting Help is a Phone Call Away. Call 877-705-KIDS (5437).
Young children don’t come with an instruction manual. You’re going to have questions. There will be times when you can use some advice. Sometimes you just need someone to listen. The Birth to Five Helpline is here to help.
The Birth to Five Helpline is a free service available to all Arizona families with young children, as well as parents-to-be, with questions or concerns about their infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Call to speak with an early childhood specialist, on duty Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can also leave a voicemail or submit your question online anytime.
The Helpline is staffed by early childhood development specialists, registered nurses, disabilities specialists, early literacy specialists and mental health counselors.
You can ask about anything, including:
•Sleep
•Feeding/Eating
•Fussiness
•Tantrums/Challenging Behaviors
•Potty Training
•Child Development
•Health and Nutrition
•Parenting
•Early care and education professionals may also take advantage of this free service.
