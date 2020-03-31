A message about our nation’s blood supply from Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant Chief Medical & Scientific Officer:
“As our country faces the coronavirus pandemic, we also face a national blood shortage as blood drives are canceled daily. It’s critical for healthy eligible Americans to give blood. Both the U.S. Surgeon General and FEMA have declared blood donation as an essential function that cannot be disrupted. Not having enough blood to meet basic patient needs will cause yet another public health crisis. Please schedule your blood donation appointment today and remember to continue giving blood throughout the year. To make an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
St. Johns
Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St Johns High School & Community, 360 Redskin Dr, band room.
Heber
• Tuesday, April 7, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Mogollon High School and Heber-Overgaard community, 3450 Mustang Ave, in the multipurpose room.
Holbrook
• Thursday, April 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Holbrook community and Navajo County, 100 E Code Talkers Dr, County Bldg off S. Hwy 77.
• Wednesday, April 15, 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Holbrook Volunteer Fire Dept & Community, 100 Airport Rd, community room.
Pinetop
• Thursday, April 23, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Pinetop Fire Dept, 5976 Buck Springs Rd, in the training room.
Snowflake
• Tuesday, April 21, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Snowflake High School, 682 School Bus Ln, in the gym.
Springerville
• Wednesday, April 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Springerville — Eagar Community at the American Legion, 825 E Main St.
