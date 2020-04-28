With all that has been going on in this unprecedented time in our world today, we now find ourselves stuck at home for undetermined amounts of time. Restaurants, bars, and even gyms have been forced to close, and we are told to stay at home, no longer able to socially mingle. After any amount of time, we may begin to feel what is called “cabin fever” — that feeling of being cooped up with nothing to do, and basically bored out of our minds.
This can possibly lead to depression and other such detrimental conditions. What can be done? Well, exercise is one of the greatest ways to the beat cabin fever feeling with being stuck at home. Many of you might ask how can I workout and exercise from home, I don’t have all the equipment the gyms have? I’m here to tell you that there are many things around the house that can be used as your make-shift exercise equipment, even your own body weight!
Many of you may already have such things as exercise bands, weight machines, a treadmill, an elliptical and the like, but for those of you who don’t, let’s take a look around the house. There are always all those canned items, those gallons of water we have all been storing up on, an old tire, and many everyday household items everywhere in your house or around the yard. The only limit here is your own imagination as to what you could use, and of course a little common sense. All these items can be used as your so-called dumbbells, and items for your resistance training. Even your own bodyweight can be used, try push-ups, planks, lunges, and even bodyweight squats to mention just a few things.
Just getting outside, if only in your own backyard and tossing a Frisbee or baseball around can do wonders for mood enhancement. Get out with the kids or the dog, they’ll also thank you for it as well. There is nothing better than to get outdoors, spending time with the family, soaking in some Vitamin D, and most importantly, it gets your body moving and active.
Many personal trainers have now begun on-line virtual training programs. Sometimes it’s as easy as one or two clicks on your computer, watching the trainer guide you through each exercise as if you were right there with him or her, and replicating it right in the privacy of your own home. This can be a great way to get that important workout in, retain accountability, and to beat the dangerous cabin fever feeling.
And as always, remember to consult your physician before embarking on any fitness or nutrition program.
