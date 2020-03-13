Breathe deeply for feeling of calm amid chaotic news

“I find hope in the darkest of days by focusing on the BRIGHTNESS.
I do not judge the universe.”
- Dali Lama
These unsettled times with overwhelming news of the coronavirus in the world invites us to navigate a new way of life. A life of ‘social distancing,’ avoiding shaking hands and touching others and ultimately avoiding touching our own face is new for many of us.
Touch, like handshakes and hugs, is a form of ‘social glue’ in our culture. Are there other meaningful ways that we can also touch? What are the ways we communicate to others that they are seen, heard and understood?
Clinicians who practice and teach mind-body medicine suggest meaningful ways we touch others. We touch with our eyes when we engage in eye contact as we listen intently. We touch with our voices when we use a tone and quality that soothes and comforts. The heartbeat of our own body communicates a connection to another when we extend our own presence.
Beginning with ourselves, we can take a pause from our activities and connect with our own heart’s intuitive feelings and suggestions. Center yourself in your heart and breathe in love and appreciation. Breathe in a feeling of calm. As you breathe deeply and enter a relaxed state you are cultivating psychological stability and allowing your body to adapt to emotional situations. One of the neurotransmitter hormones produced by the part of the brain which impacts bonding behaviors is oxytocin.
This hormone is referred to as the “bonding or feel safe” hormone which is associated with empathy and trust. Enjoying sensations of love, warmth and goodness in our body results in more positive neural networks as well. In a relaxed state, we are also cultivating inner resilience as we allow ourselves to rest and sleep deeply.
As fear flourishes for many, we can avoid becoming overwhelmed by practicing the guidance that is offered by scientific health experts. Specific measures are suggested as ways to protect ourselves from contact with the virus.
Savoring the good things happening in our lives as we breathe deeply while we take measures to be careful with our health habits will help us manage our challenges. Breathing deeply several times a day is recommended.
The number-one stress reducer recognized by most cultures is spending time in nature. Just going outside to look at the sky and trees for 10-20 minutes may also boost our Vitamin D levels. By re-framing this unsettled-time as an opportunity, rather than a threat, we are able to re-wire our nervous system and brain as we practice measures of self-care and self-love. Self-love is treating yourself with patience, kindness and compassion. An important point about self-care and self-love, according to mind-body clinicians, is that we become better able to help and serve others when we are genuinely taking care of and appreciating ourselves.
Francesca Moulinier, MSW, is a Retired R.N. and Director of Community Support Services for Accord Hospice of the White Mountains.
