Camp Tatiyee in Lakeside was an idyllic setting for the gathering of 55 children and 33 volunteers for Camp Soar in September. This is the fifth year Accord Hospice of the White Mountains has sponsored the day for children ages 5-16 who have experienced a major change in their lives or the loss of a significant loved one. Referrals to the camp are made by various sources in the community such as agencies, schools, church groups and families.
This day was a ‘little slice of heaven’ for the attendees as new memories were created during a time which reverberated with activities amidst laughter, giggles and delight.
The theme for the day was super heroes and began with the group assembling in the auditorium to meet, greet and share ideas regarding the theme. Names like Captain America, Batman, Hawkeye, Shazam! seemed to be the favorites. They named the traits which heroes embody: strength, courage, kindness, respect and care of others.
It was also an excellent opportunity to introduce local heroes to the large group. A local policeman, a group of firefighters and paramedics all described the roles they have in the community. They stressed they are involved in protecting people with respect and kindness and their primary concern is for the safety of all. They are a “giant brotherhood,” who are trained to work as a team with partners and they have the equipment necessary to achieve their primary goal of protection in the communities.
The children were eager to ask questions and displayed fascination with their uniforms and gear; which were a large part of the discussion and demonstration. The overall goal was to demystify the roles the protectors have in our community. Throughout the day; the rules of ‘hands to ourselves,’ listening, kindness, courage, respect and ‘no bullying’ were re-enforced. The theme expanded to show we can all live our lives with the traits of the hero.
The children enjoyed crafts — beads, yarn and other items to make necklaces, bracelets and dreamcatchers. There was eager participation with the crafts as many children also made capes and masks which depicted some of their heroes. Several corrals outside had horses, goats which the children were eager to pet.
I had my cherished “Benjamin,” which is a hand-puppet that invites petting. He is fuzzy, with large, inviting eyes. He speaks only to me; is very observant and through me answers questions and offers advice. Children of all ages delight in him and offer to pet him. An 11-year-old girl decided she wanted to spend time with Benjamin and talk with him and also hold him. She was filled with many questions and wanted advice.
After a hot dog lunch there was an opportunity for archery which turned out to be a favorite with the children. I was impressed with the children’s thoughtfulness and caring with willingness to take turns and assist others younger than they. I especially enjoyed watching two 5-year-old children bond as they held hands during the day while they went with their group to various activities.
After lunch, all attendees were invited to write a message which was inserted into a balloon which was filled with helium for the final activity of the day. I overheard a number of children discussing the message which they wished to send to someone special. Volunteers or older children wrote the messages for the youngsters who didn’t write. Children varied as to whom they wished to send their message. Perhaps it was a loved one who may have died during the year or a person who moved with whom they no longer have contact.
I overheard a 5-year-old boy dictating a note to his grandmother who had died. “Grandmother, I want you to know I love and miss you. Are you in heaven or are you in Phoenix?” Another 10 year-old boy dictated a note to his grandfather saying, “Grandpa, we had a birthday cake for you and I missed you. Sure wish you could have been with us. I hope you’re OK.” A 6-year-old girl dictated a note to her Grandmother that said, “Grammy my foot is achy, can you kiss it and make it feel better?”
At 3:30 the group assembled around the firepit to share how they felt about their day. Comments generally reflected what a great day it was being with new friends and having fun. Being ‘heroes’ was great fun and meeting the policeman and firefighters was very special. There was a wholehearted jubilant cheer by children and adults alike as the announcement was made to release the balloons. The skyline was filled with color amidst the tall pines as people waived to the balloons.
All of us as human beings can benefit from suspending our daily routine, take a break from the ‘digital world’ and share time in activities and conversations with others with safety and security. The interaction among the various ethnic groups representative of our White Mountain community presents an opportunity to develop trust and cultivate understanding. We are more alike than we are different and that may be the most relevant message of the day.
Gratitude is extended to the White Mountain businesses and agencies which along with Accord Hospice made Camp Soar possible with their assistance or sponsorship.
Francesca Moulinier is a retired R.N. with a Masters Degree in Social Work and Director of Community Support Services for Accord Hospice of the White Mountains.
