TEMPE — Crisis Response Network announces that the Centerpoint for Hope-Mobilize AZ free mobile clinic scheduled to visit St. Johns, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the St. Johns Public Library will be postponed to a future date.
“In light of the recently-declared national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and in consultation with our program partners, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, we have decided to reschedule our mobile clinic visit to St. Johns. A new date will be announced in the future,” says Justin Chase, President and CEO of Crisis Response Network.
The mobile clinic is the result of a groundbreaking partnership between Crisis Response Network’s Centerpoint for Hope and Mobilize AZ, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona’s public health movement. The free mobile clinic travels across Arizona to bring resources to people struggling with opioid and substance use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.