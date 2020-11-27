TEMPE — The Centerpoint for Hope-Mobilize AZ free mobile health clinic will visit Springerville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. The clinic will take place in the vacant lot at 225 E. Main St. Everyone is welcome and no appointment is necessary to attend.
The mobile clinic is the result of a groundbreaking partnership among Crisis Response Network’s Centerpoint for Hope and Mobilize AZ, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona’s public health movement. The free mobile clinic travels across Arizona to bring resources to people struggling with opioid and substance use.
The mobile clinic provides a variety of services to deliver individualized support, promote recovery, and reduce overdoses. Among the services:
• Screening and connection to community resources
• Health testing (e.g., HIV and hepatitis C)
• Information about and connection to substance use resources by peer support specialists
• Confidential substance use assessment and referral to services, including opioid treatment services, and initiation of medication-assisted treatment
• Free naloxone (opioid overdose reversal medication)
“By combining Mobilize AZ resources with Centerpoint for Hope’s proven emergency response platform, we are piloting a new way to respond to the opioid epidemic and becoming a model for other states to emulate in their fight against addiction,” notes Dr. Christine Bracamonte Wiggs, director of Community Health Interventions and Health Equity at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.
The health screenings and harm reduction support are provided by Sonoran Prevention Works staff. Community Medical Services (CMS) leads MAT engagement and serves as a conduit to local MAT providers for people who would like to start treatment. To view a list of scheduled clinic locations, visit centerpointforhope.org/mobilize-az-clinic-schedule.
Centerpoint for Hope, a program of Crisis Response Network, is a non-profit organization dedicated to working in partnership with first responders, local communities, government and health service providers to support disaster readiness, response and recovery services to communities.
“We are proud to work with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona in support of their Mobilize AZ initiative to help combat the opioid epidemic in our state. The mobile clinics are not a one-and-done visit, they help connect residents with local resources and we follow up with individuals to monitor their progress,” said Justin Chase, president and CEO of Crisis Response Network.
Mobile outreach services are provided via the Centerpoint for Hope Tragedy Response Vehicle, which is a customized mobile coordination center (for first responders or others) that features satellite connection, Wi-Fi internet hotspot, cell phone and computer charging stations, private meeting areas and more. With an onboard generator, the TRV can operate for 72 hours without additional support to serve as a vessel of care to allow behavioral health services, resource navigation, or basic public health functions to be facilitated anywhere.
Centerpoint has staff trained in emergency management and the TRV is on call for statewide deployment which can be coordinated through Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, Community Organizations Active in Disaster, state and county emergency management and public safety agencies. Centerpoint can also be contacted directly.
Centerpoint is available for other organizations to utilize and contract for on-call capabilities for their own incident response plans and other “blue sky” (non-emergency) projects such as employee assistance and wellness programs, organizational trainings, as a mobile command post, etc.
