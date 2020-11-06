HEBER-OVERGAARD — As the small community of Heber-Overgaard grows, Compass Medical Center is welcoming to our community Justin Woodside, a chiropractor and owner of a local clinic.
He graduated from Parker University of Chiropractic in Dallas, and has been practicing for 12 years.
Woodside also maintains a clinic in Snowflake. After he acquired Marshall Willis’ chiropractic practice he decided to move his business to Heber-Overgaard. They officially opened in June.
They welcome walk-ins and emergency care Monday through Friday during scheduled office times.
They are not a 24/7 clinic or a stat clinic. They accept insurance and medicare.
Marilyn Parker-King has joined the practice as a nurse practitioner and has more than 30 years as a registered nurse. She graduated from Old Dominion University in Virginia in 2000 as a nurse practitioner.
Parker-King relocated to Arizona a year ago from Virginia, and she and her husband are happy to be in Arizona.
Compass Medical Center provides primary care for all family members with a variety of health issues and concerns.
“We do more for our patients. We do not just cover up with drugs and prescriptions. We are more holistic in our approach, using safe and conservative methods offering more personal care benefiting our patients individual needs. We want our patients to feel better,” Woodside said.
Chiropractic services cover the neck, back, knees and shoulder.
For more information, contact Woodside 2931 Highway 260 in Overgaard, 1300 S. Main St. in Snowflake, go to www.compassmedicalaz.com or call 928-535-6421 in Overgaard or 928-536-5525 in Snowflake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.