SHOW LOW — Dr. Brandon Arnow, Owner of ComfortFit Dentures, announces a new lab location in Heber.
“I’m really excited to officially open this new lab in my hometown of Heber,” said Brandon Arnow, owner of ComfortFit Dentures. “We now have additional resources to create the dentures that are needed by so many people in this area.”
The new lab will expand on services already offered through ComfortFit Dentures’ in-house lab. This includes hand-crafting full dentures, partial dentures, and immediate dentures. This allows patients to receive their dentures faster than ever.
For more information on the services offered by ComfortFit Dentures, visit www.mycomfortfit.com or call 928-888-0002.
ComfortFit Dentures is located in Show Low, Arizona and was established by Dr. Brandon Arnow. Since opening in 2019, ComfortFit has provided hand-crafted dentures to over 100 patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.