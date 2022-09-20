YTW lifts

Fitness and dance instructor Deborah Baughman demonstrates, from top, the Y, T and W arm patterns.

 Photo compilation by Brett Halfpop/White Mountain Independent

You are trying to reach that food item on your top shelf, and you notice discomfort or pinching in your shoulders. Your shoulder then starts to regularly bother you, but you can’t recall anything you did in particular to make it hurt.

There may be several conditions that cause discomfort but they aren’t necessarily caused by a traumatic activity. I have witnessed for decades the cause of chronic shoulder problems due to improper weightlifting techniques and exercises. I used to tell my clients who complain of shoulder aches, that the shoulder joint is a joint that needs to be respected. Just because you saw an exercise on YouTube or at the gym doesn’t necessarily mean it is an effective exercise.

