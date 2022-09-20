You are trying to reach that food item on your top shelf, and you notice discomfort or pinching in your shoulders. Your shoulder then starts to regularly bother you, but you can’t recall anything you did in particular to make it hurt.
There may be several conditions that cause discomfort but they aren’t necessarily caused by a traumatic activity. I have witnessed for decades the cause of chronic shoulder problems due to improper weightlifting techniques and exercises. I used to tell my clients who complain of shoulder aches, that the shoulder joint is a joint that needs to be respected. Just because you saw an exercise on YouTube or at the gym doesn’t necessarily mean it is an effective exercise.
If you are experiencing stiffness, lack of range of motion or maybe arthritis in the shoulder joint and muscles, the following rehabilitation exercises can be used to help reduce or prevent shoulder pain. So before it becomes worse, your first step is to rule out any serious injury such as frozen shoulder or rotator cuff injury, by consulting a physician.
“Y”, “T” and “W” patterns
Trying to achieve full range of motion in the shoulder area is one of the the main goals for most shoulder rehab. Y, T and W arm positions are effective for developing flexibility and strength in the shoulder muscles assisting to stabilize the joint. (They are named by these letters because the movement patterns replicate the letters.)
You can allow for progression by positioning your body in relation to gravity — seated, standing or prone (which is the most challenging). However, all the positions require correct torso, pelvic and shoulder placement. For this article, I will be presenting the seated modified version.
Sit halfway on the seat of the chair with both feet firmly placed on the floor. Lengthen your spine and tighten your abs. Set your shoulders blades by drawing them inward — approximately “three finger width” distance between the spine and the border of the shoulder blade. Hinge forward from the hips approximately 45 degrees.
“Y” lift: Raise your arms wide over your head, pointing your thumbs back. Drop the tips of your shoulder blades into your imaginary back pocket. Maintaining body alignment, keep dropping the shoulders downward into your maximum contraction, and hold for ten seconds.
“T” lift: From the above position, extend your arms directly out to the sides with your palms facing out. Draw your shoulder blades inward, making sure not to shrug your shoulders. Initiate the movement with your upper back muscles and not your arms. Once you have reached as far as you can contract the muscle, hold for ten seconds.
“W” lift: Your final position requires bringing your elbows close to body with your thumbs pointing back. Again, initiate the movement from your shoulders and draw your shoulder blades inward as far as you can, holding for ten seconds.
Correct control and alignment are key. More is not better — only move your arms as much as necessary to feel the contractions in your shoulder and upper back areas. Avoid forcing the move or compromising your torso and pelvic alignment. Perform each of these movement patterns before relaxing your arms and returning to an upright seated position. If you find it difficult to maintain the hinged position for all three moves, briefly relax in between each lift. Repeat the series eight to 10 times, at least two to three times per week.
Challenge yourself. A step up from the seated exercise is performing the Y-T-W patterns in a standing position. Stand with your feet hip distance apart and slightly bend your knees. Set your posture as described above. Hinge forward to almost 90 degrees and perform all the arm movements before returning to the upright position. If you feel discomfort in your lower back during the exercises, you have probably released your abs, your spinal alignment, or both. Until you are able to hold your correct alignment for all three consecutive lifts, you will need to relax your spine and arms in between each lift.
Performing regular shoulder-specific exercises and stretches can help increase your range of motion, reduce tension, stiffness and pain, and prevent injury.
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She writes on a variety of topics in this area. For comments and questions, contact her at lbarnes@wmicentral.com.
