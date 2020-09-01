ST. JOHNS — On Aug. 21 Community Awareness Resource Entity of Arizona (CAREaz) received a $1,000,000 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to implement comprehensive prevention, treatment and recovery services for local individuals with Substance Use Disorder (SUD). The grant award will enable CAREaz and its consortium partners to implement strategies developed over the course of the past year.
The funds will be used to carry out a multifaceted approach to addressing SUD in Southern Apache County, Arizona. CAREaz has already signed a lease for a property located at 160 E. Commercial Street in St. Johns. Following minor tenant improvements, the building will serve as a resource center where SUD-involved individuals, families, and persons in reentry can access treatment and recovery resources. The resource center will also assist justice-involved individuals with successful re-integration into their respective communities following incarceration.
Individuals will receive assistance with job applications, acquiring health insurance, medical and dental care, GED completion, and college applications.
Other activities funded in this project will include a ride program to ensure individuals in need have access to essential SUD programs, drug incineration equipment for law enforcement agencies, increasing the number of providers who are able to screen for SUD and provide medication-assisted treatment, a Mobile Response Crisis Team to provide support to individuals who overdose, a ‘Warm Hand-Off’ program to ensure justice-involved individuals in reentry receive pre-release peer support and a smooth transition into society, and the addition of four Certified Peer Recovery Support
Specialists to help guide individuals with SUD through the recovery process.
Organizations involved in the project will include White Mountain Regional Medical Center, Little Colorado Behavioral Health Services, Apache County Jail, Care 1 \ St. Johns Police Department, Springerville Police Department, Eagar Police Department, St. Johns Emergency Services, Puerco Fire District, Nahata D’Ziil Health Center, North Country Health Care, Western Drug, Apache County Public Health, and CAREaz.
For more information on CAREaz, visit www.careaz.org.
