The White Mountain Apache Housing Authority (WMAHA) in conjunction with Kary Environmental Services Inc (KES) hosted a luncheon July 23, at the Hon-Dah Resort Conference Center themed “Meth in our Communities – Providing a Path Forward.”
White Mountain Apache Housing Authority has the strictest and most effective methamphetamine remediation program, not only in Arizona, but in the United States. It has been a long journey that has seen its share of trials and tribulations, but through the perseverance of Executive Director Victor Velazquez and his staff, the mission has always been to protect life, health, property, and the environment by isolating, containing, and mitigating toxins; performing remedial activities and minimizing the dangers associated with them for the community members of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. Executive Director Velazquez has retained KES through processes for the technical assistance and our professional expertise in the drug remediation field.
For too long the conversations regarding methamphetamine have only been spoken about in small circles and behind closed doors, with the conversations seemingly ending there, in fear of the stigma meth carries with it. In 2016, Executive Director Velazquez called a meeting and in this meeting he stated, “We have a problem and we need to fix this.”
He knew that going public and admitting there was a problem in his community was not going to be an easy path forward. He knew facing this issue head on could even blemish the community of the White Mountain Apaches, but Executive Director Velazquez knew he had a duty to fulfill and protect residents and eradicate meth from houses. He and the staff went to battle to protect these residents, most importantly, the children and the elderly whom are the most susceptible to the adverse effects of methamphetamine.
WMAHA chose to adopt the strictest policies in the country for dealing with methamphetamine usage within Tribal Housing. These policies did not create a blemish upon the community of the White Mountain Apaches, in fact, it was the complete opposite. These polices have set a precedence nationally.
Word has spread of this amazing program throughout Arizona, and beyond, which has led to WMAHA being contacted on a regular basis with questions regarding their proven program. WMAHA and KES often travel to other Communities and provide Methamphetamine Awareness Training. In recent months we had seen a spike in inquiries about the program leading to the need for a state-wide gathering of Tribal Professionals to discuss, in detail, the policies in place, as well as, the obstacles that still need to be overcome.
Through it all one thing has reigned true, the stigma associated with meth has been discarded and the need to come together to fight meth was shown on this day. The luncheon was expected to host a roundtable discussion with an estimated 25 attendees; however the vast amount of RSVPs brought together representatives from 10 Tribal Nations and over 100 attendees. This profound response cemented the foundation for a path forward in the fight against meth as a united front.
The luncheon provided key note speakers throughout the day showcasing the impacts of methamphetamine on the White Mountain Apache Community, the obstacles created by drug usage, where to find help for addiction, and the needs to protect residents and employees from the exposures of methamphetamine. Informational booths were set up to provide additional information and handouts.
A special thank you to the speakers and booth attendees from Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood and staff, White Mountain Apache Police Department, EMS, Indian Health Services, Apache Behavioral Services, Rainbow Treatment Center, Norm Weiss and Associates, Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention, and White Mountain Apache Housing Authority. We would like to extend special thanks to Ms. Cristal Quinn and Dr. Kim Corkin from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for their guest speaking appearance.
If you know anyone struggling with addiction, know you are not alone and resources are available through ABHS, RTC, IHS, and WMAHA. Help is just a phone call away.
