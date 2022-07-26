For the past couple of articles, I have been putting a lot of emphasis on posture because of its importance for your health. I briefly addressed the PNF form of stretching in my introductory article. Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) is a mouthful to say, but offers many benefits. It is a more advanced form of flexibility training, and is also known as a hold-relax technique.

PNF is claimed by many physical therapists to be one of the most effective methods for improving flexibility, increasing range of motion, providing strength in the muscles surrounding the joints, and much more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.