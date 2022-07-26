For the past couple of articles, I have been putting a lot of emphasis on posture because of its importance for your health. I briefly addressed the PNF form of stretching in my introductory article. Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) is a mouthful to say, but offers many benefits. It is a more advanced form of flexibility training, and is also known as a hold-relax technique.
PNF is claimed by many physical therapists to be one of the most effective methods for improving flexibility, increasing range of motion, providing strength in the muscles surrounding the joints, and much more.
PNF precautions
Although PNF is very effective, there are some precautions to note. If used improperly, this form of training can put added stress on muscles, possibly increasing the risk of tissue or joint injury.
• During the two phases of PNF (contraction-stretch or hold-relax), it is not necessary to apply maximum force or intensity – be kind to your joints and muscles. It works best when a gentle stretch and contraction are used.
• Before you begin, make sure you do some form of a warmup. The purpose of a warmup is to increase the body’s core and muscle temperature, preparing the muscles and joints for specific movement. A simple warmup can include some type of activity for five to 10 minutes, like simple calisthenics or even taking a walk.
Applying PNF
When muscles are tight, the body has a protective mechanism that kicks in, essentially telling the joint not to move any farther in an effort to avoid injury. The PNF technique slowly bypasses this mechanism and relies on the body’s reflexes to produce deeper stretches that will increase flexibility.
The doorframe PNF chest exercise is a great example – it will provide both strength and flexibility in the targeted muscle; it is a challenging variation of the wall slide. Just like the wall slide, it is designed to correct shoulder tightness and prevent slouching.
It is recommended that you do one arm at a time, especially if one side is tighter than the other.
• Stand in a doorway with one foot slightly in front of the other.
• Bend the working elbow at a 90-degree angle, and bring the arm up the doorframe to shoulder height.
• Place the palm and forearm flat against the doorframe.
• Apply pressure against the doorframe as if you are trying to knock it down while keeping the palm and forearm in contact with the doorframe. Avoid hunching your shoulders. Count for six seconds. This is the contraction phase.
• Relax the tension and slowly lean forward into the stretch, holding for six to 10 seconds. You may feel a slight discomfort because you are deepening the stretch but you should not feel pain.
• Repeat the above steps two to three times before switching sides.
• Remember to breathe throughout the exercise and always work in your pain-free zone.
Every time you exhale and deepen the stretch, you should see a noticeable change in your range of motion, from 10 to 45 degrees. This is your guideline to help you figure out whether you’re using PNF correctly.
Hip bridge for back strength
Back strengthening exercises can help stabilize the spine and support the upper body. According to an article posted in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy, “researchers have linked weak gluteus maximus muscles to lower back pain.” Strengthening these muscles may help prevent this symptom.
Although there are a number of exercises for strengthening your back muscles, the following hip/glute bridge is frequently touted as a simple but very effective exercise that targets the lower back, buttocks, and back of the thighs.
• Lie on your back on the floor with your arms at your sides, your knees completely bent and hip distance apart. Your feet are flat on the floor.
• Tighten your abdominal and gluteal muscles and lift your pelvis so that your body is in a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. (Tuck your chin, center your weight over your shoulder blades, and avoid tensing your neck area.)
• Hold this position for 15 seconds, then slowly return to the start position.
• Repeat for at least 5 repetitions.
The following is a modified PNF method for this exercise, which is a little more challenging:
• Following the positioning instructions above, return to the upward phase of the bridge exercise.
• Without moving your feet and keeping them planted on the floor, pretend to press your toes and knees forward – you are concentrating on the muscles located on the front of the thighs.
• Hold for six seconds. Relax the tension. Repeat three to five times.
• Again, without moving your feet, pretend to press your heels toward your body – you are now concentrating on the muscles located on the back of the thighs. Hold for six seconds. Relax the tension. Repeat three to five times.
Together these exercises are ideal for correcting posture, strengthening the muscles that support your joints, and also can help enhance balance, stability and mobility.
