Deadline is Dec. 15 to sign up for 2020 health insurance

PHOENIX — Arizonans have until this coming Sunday, Dec. 15, to sign up for Marketplace health insurance for 2020.
Arizonans are encouraged to visit HealthCare.Gov to find the plan that works best for them. This open enrollment period, Arizonans have access to more insurers and more plans than ever before. According to U.S. Census data, 750,000 Arizonans were uninsured in 2018.
To seek assistance in choosing the best plan, Arizonans can find local experts, or navigators, to understand the benefits, options and prices available.
“Too many people think they can go without health insurance, but our health can change in an instant,” said Honest Arizona Advisory Board Member Ashley Bridwell. “I wouldn’t be alive if I didn’t have access to health care, and I encourage all Arizonans to sign up now and avoid the worst.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.