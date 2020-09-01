Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, has announced upcoming blood drives in the White Mountain area.
Show Low
Friday, Sept. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sequoia Village School, 982 Full House Lane.
St. Johns
Thursday, Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Johns High School and Community, 360 Redskin Drive.
Young
Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Young Community, 47533 North Arizona Highway 288.
Vitalant is testing all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The test indicates if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. The antibody test is not a way to find out if you are currently infected with this virus.
Donors will be able to see their results within two weeks after donating by logging into their online donor accounts. Donors that receive positive antibody test results are strongly encouraged to apply online to become convalescent plasma donors to help COVID-19 hospital patients with their lifesaving plasma once eligibility requirements are met. For more information, visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.
Until school-sponsored blood drives can resume normal levels with in-person learning, September blood donors can help bridge the gap in donations at high schools, colleges and universities.
Donors are strongly urged to make an appointment to give blood at vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
