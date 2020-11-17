For all of us who live up here in the beautiful White Mountains of Arizona, we have all no doubt felt the effects of being at such high altitude levels.
Even if you felt the immediate results or not, these effects are there working on your internal structure and bodily functions. Maybe you grew up in the area, but especially if you are new to the area and intend to make the mountains your permanent home year-round, it is even more important to understand how altitude can affect you.
Our studio, Ryder Fitness, is centralized in the Show Low area, which is at about 6,345 feet above sea level. But surrounding areas such as Pinetop-Lakeside can be as high as 7,000 feet above sea level, all the way up to 11,420 at the peak of Mount Baldy!
All this can have both good effects and unfortunately dire results on your body’s internal workings. Living in such a high altitude environment results in the increase of oxygen in the blood, resulting in what is known as hypoxemia.
At times, you may have noticed being short of breath and possibly fatigued for no apparent reason for example. This is due to an individual not being able to maintain the proper amount of oxygen in the thinner air environment. In turn, the body attempts to adapt by increasing oxygen into the bloodstream.
This oxygen saturation does have a dire result, however, of producing additional red blood cells beyond that of people who live in lower altitudes. This could result in what we may have heard about our blood thickening. And as you can well imagine, having your blood thicken so to speak, just can’t be good for you whatsoever, especially for the senior individual.
Add to this the much colder temperatures, especially during the winter months; along with being forced to wear a mask most of waking hours to avoid the dreaded COVID-19 virus, and you multiply this result even more. Many conditions can result such as the increase of a chance of a heart attack, stroke, and many other such related events. Your chances of this happening are even higher if you may already have related underlying pre-existing conditions.
But we all love life up here in the White Mountains, away from all the intense heat, and crowded conditions of more urban areas such as the Phoenix valley. So what can be done you ask? Maintaining a proper fitness and nutrition regimen is the most beneficial thing you can do, whether you live at high altitudes or not.
We as human beings are quite adaptable to countless situations and environments, and living up here in the White Mountains is no exception to that. We need to first consult with a highly skilled fitness and nutrition specialist, like those found at Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios, who will in turn create a healthy routine to get you on the right track to live a long and functional life.
But if you want to first start out on your own, then just beginning a regular cardio and strength routine can be a very beneficial thing. Go out for a walk with a loved one or take the dog for a walk. Purchase some light weights and/or resistance bands to get you started as well on that ever so need strength training to avoid any muscle or bone density atrophy as we age. Many resources are available online to give you countless ideas of different exercise routines you can perform with these.
So let’s enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the White Mountains to the fullest by taking those extra precautions to remain a healthy and active individual into our many golden years to come. But as always, consult your physician prior to taking on any new fitness or nutrition plan. And let’s become that active mature or senior we have always wanted to be!
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree. He is a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty years experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low. Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.