Domestic violence has existed for millennia, though not every culture has recognized it, and some have been tardy in doing anything about it. In the United States, it wasn't until the late 1800s that laws against violence committed by someone in the victim's domestic circle were created.
The Navajo County's attorney's office website says of domestic violence that it's "not always just physical abuse. It is a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship, dating abuse, or relationship abuse."
The website goes on to add, "Domestic violence can happen to anyone. Individuals of any race, age, gender, sexuality, religion, education level, or economic status can be a victim or perpetrator of domestic violence.
"Domestic violence behaviors can include physical harm, intimidation, manipulation or control over their partner in ways that force their partner into doing things they don’t want to, including through physical violence, threats, emotional abuse, or financial control."
Locally, the numbers seem to be on the rise. Navajo County attorney Brad Carlyon said, "We worked with 392 domestic violence victims in 2022. In 2021, we assisted 334 and in 2020 we worked with 320 victims. In 2019, due to COVID-19, we saw a spike with 347 people that needed our assistance. These weren't all just DV cases."
Carlyon went on to explain that there are many people in situations where there's domestic violence that may not always be physical in nature.
He said, "Oftentimes, especially early on, it's emotional abuse. Control, by controlling the finances, controlling where and/or when you can go, who you can see or who you can talk to.
"Some people don't realize that they're in an abusive relationship. Sometimes they do, and then because the other party has such control, typically over the finances, they don't believe they have a lot of options."
The Navajo County attorney's office has a Victim Services Division to address domestic violence and, through grants, they have also been able to provide victim advocates in the courtroom.
The Victim Services Division will talk to the victims and let them know what options are available. They can help find local resources that victims can contact, and offer advice on how to make an exit plan if need be, and what kind of documents to take along.
If you or someone you know is in abusive relationship, advocates can provide 24-hour assistance to victims, securely and confidentially. To reach an advocate call (928) 524-4026, option 1.
Carlyon said, "One of the things I talk to people about to help them understand domestic violence is even when you don't have an abusive relationship, it's hard to break up or hard to get a divorce.
"It can be even worse in an abusive type of relationship, because of the control. You have more fear and actually it becomes the most dangerous time in their life when they try to leave somebody that at one point they loved, and part of them still does.
"So there is this strong emotional attachment, and that's one of the things that the perpetrator really plays upon, is that emotional attachment and emotional need. They may go berserk, but then they're back there with flowers and saying how much they love you, just making this emotional yo-yo, but keeping that emotional tie."
There are several organizations in the area which offer assistance to victims of domestic violence.
In Pinetop, the White Mountain S.A.F.E. House is a domestic violence shelter that provides help for people dealing with domestic abuse. To learn more visit whitemountainsafehouse.org or call their office at (928) 892-5899. If you are in a crisis situation, call (928) 892-5852.
In Winslow, Alice’s Place is also dedicated to providing a wide array of services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, as well as a refuge. Residents are able to find stability, respite and support as they begin to rebuild their lives. The shelter provides food, clothing and support services, all free of charge to the client. They are available 24 hours a day to assist anyone who has questions or concerns about domestic or sexual violence. For more information, visit them online at alicesplace.org, call (928) 289-3003, or call toll free at (888) 531-7233.
The StrongHearts Native Helpline is a 24/7 confidential and anonymous culturally-appropriate domestic and sexual violence helpline for Native American victims of domestic violence. Visit them online at strongheartshelpline.org or call toll-free at (844) 762-8483.
Nationally, options include the National Domestic Violence Hotline at thehotline.org or toll-free at (800) 799-SAFE (7233); statewide, there's the Arizona Coalition Against Domestic Violence at acesdv.org or toll-free at (800) 782-6400.
