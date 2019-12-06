SHOW LOW — Summit Healthcare’s newly established Patient Experience Center is another step in the establishment’s evolution to transform the patient journey, and continuing to improve upon services for the community as a whole.
The Patient Experience Center was developed and implemented to allow patients to have one number to call for clinic appointments, prescription refills, or other questions or concerns.
By establishing this dedicated inbound call center each patient has the ability to call one number and speak with a live representative directly to assist them in scheduling their appointments with their Summit Healthcare primary care provider and Summit Healthcare specialty services such as: Pediatrics; Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, Pain Clinic, Family Medicine — Outpatient Pavilion, Internal Medicine, Naturopathic Medicine, Cardiology, General and Vascular Surgery, Urology, Pulmonology and Orthopedic Surgery
“You, the patient, are our number one priority. We are committed to making your experience at Summit Healthcare the best, and we are constantly implementing ways to improve.” said Ron McArthur, FACHE/Chief Executive Officer for Summit Healthcare.
McArthur continues, “The team at Summit Healthcare is committed to providing excellent healthcare, and additional conveniences, close to home, while providing the level of quality care you and your family have come to expect.”
To schedule an appointment using Summit Healthcare’s Patient Experience Center patients can call toll free 1-855-768-4968 (855-SMT-4-YOU) or locally at 928-537-6700. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Call Center experiences its largest volume of calls on Mondays, expect delays in returning calls on Monday, the staff is dedicated to assisting all patients in a timely manner. If you are having a medical emergency please call 9-1-1.
Patients can also visit our Urgent Care Clinics in Pinetop and Show Low for same day appointments:
Urgent Care Clinic – Pinetop at 728 E White Mountain Blvd., Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Urgent Care — Show Low located at 320 E Deuce of Clubs, Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
About Summit Healthcare
The largest medical facility in the Show Low area with 89 licensed beds, 195 Physicians and Allied Health Professionals along with 1,000 plus hospital and clinic employees. Summit responds to the health care needs of more than 90,000 permanent and seasonal residents. Summit Healthcare provides general medical and surgical care, with broad services of care that include an Outpatient Surgery Center, Diagnostic Imaging, General and Vascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Family Medicine, Pediatrics, OB/GYN, Pain Management, Internal Medicine, Naturopathic Medicine, Orthopedics, Otolaryngology, Urology, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Heart, Lung and Vascular, Wound Care Center, along with an onsite Pharmacy and Spa. For more information visit www.summithealthcare.net.
