Family Practice Team gets hot shots award

Your Family Practice Team is proud to report the award of “Hot Shots” given by The Arizona Partnership for Immunization. This award is given to organizations that have gone above and beyond the call of duty to give tremendous amounts of time and effort to increase immunization coverage levels. We were one of over a hundred practices in the running for this award.
Your Family Practice Team is owned by Dr. Becky Thompson with a vision of working as a “Team” to care for patients. Dr. Thompson works alongside FNP Carol Stewart and FNP Christina Trujillo. Our Team includes Zach (our lead immunization coach), Moriah, Tabi, Angel, Vanessa, Lori, Lani, Dawn and Lois. Our team was honored with this award for the work we do educating patients and families on the importance of vaccination and its contribution to our populations health. We have worked for many years to achieve this level of immunization coverage with our patients, and it is only with the dedicated work of our team that this year we were able to achieve this success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.