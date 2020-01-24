FLAGSTAFF – Community members are preventing type 2 diabetes together with the PreventT2 lifestyle change program offered by North Country HealthCare. Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants are learning the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active, and managing stress.
People with pre-diabetes — higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with pre-diabetes can be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within five years.
“One in three American adults has pre-diabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” said Cassandra Raines, diabetes program coordinator at North Country HealthCare “The PreventT2 program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers.”
North Country Healthcare will be hosting a PreventT2 program at the Round Valley Public Library, 179 S Main Street in Eagar, with the first class beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28. The classis free and open to the public and will meet Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. Anyone who is at risk of developing type 2 diabetes or has pre-diabetes and is interested in living a healthier lifestyle can participate.
For more information on enrollment or eligibility requirements, reach out by emailing: diabetes@nchcaz.org or call 928-522-9464.
Participants learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress, stay motivated, and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes. PreventT2 groups meet for a year — weekly for the first 6 months, then once a month for the second 6 months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.
PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). PreventT2 is based on research that showed that people with pre-diabetes who lost 5 to 7 percent of their body weight (10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person) by making modest changes reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.
Nationwide implementation of the program could greatly reduce future cases of type 2 diabetes, a serious condition that can lead to health problems including heart attack; stroke; blindness; kidney failure; or loss of toes, feet, or legs.
“Small changes can add up to a big difference,” added Raines. “Working with a trained lifestyle coach who provides guidance, PreventT2 participants are making lasting changes together.”
