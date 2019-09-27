Growing a reader from the very beginning

SHOW LOW — First Things First recently launched a new resource page designed to get parents reading and talking with their child at an early age.
FTF’s Language and Early Literacy Development page provides ways families can help build early language and literacy skills. These include how to read with your baby and toddler, how reading helps develop life skills and videos that show the importance of back-and-forth conversations with babies.
Many parents might think that literacy starts in school. But early literacy starts way before a child reaches a classroom. It begins before babies can talk and continues as they become toddlers and preschoolers. In fact, gaps in children’s vocabulary start to appear as early as 18 months.
By the time children are 3 and 4 years old their vocabulary, attention and general knowledge are predictors of third and fourth grade reading comprehension. According to the 2018 AzMERIT standardized test results, less than half (44%) of Arizona’s third graders passed the English Language Arts test.
The reality that third grade reading ability is one of the best predictors of high school graduation is something that elementary school principals see on a daily basis with their students.
“Like most principals, I struggle to raise the reading levels of junior high and even high school students,” said Tony Rhineheart, principal at Sequoia Village School in Show Low. “Reading ability at these grades is crucial to student success on such things as state assessments and college entry exams. Resources are always allocated to the cause, but it is also clear that we need to invest in developing readers with early interventions, quality instruction and literacy programs in the home.”
Shrinking the learning gaps before the child enters kindergarten through family reading initiatives, early intervention, full day kindergarten and other programs is a start, Rhineheart said.
“If we do not support the sapling we will struggle to straighten the tree,” he said. “There is no way to quantify the impact reading in the home will have on a student’s academic and adult lives.”
That’s why language and early literacy development starting from the very beginning is important. Babies are listening in utero, and once they’re born, they’re communicating through eye contact, facial expressions, crying, smiles and touch. When adults respond with words, conversation and attention, it helps promote healthy development and learning.
For babies, a quality conversation starts with talking to your baby during every day moments, such as meal time, baths, getting dressed and diaper changes to name just a few. Those opportunities grow as the child grows. Reading, talking, singing and playing with young children are some of the easiest ways that families can use everyday moments to encourage literacy and language development.
About First Things First
First Things First is a voter-created, statewide organization that funds early education and health programs to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. Decisions about how those funds are spent are made by local councils staffed by community volunteers. To learn more, visit FirstThingsFirst.org.
