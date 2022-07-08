Functional fitness
Aging is inevitable. There are many changes that accompany the aging process, especially the changes that are difficult to see but easy to feel. This can include stiffness, aches, lack of stability and compromised mobility. But it is possible to slow the aging process down and approach it more gracefully and effectively.
The aging process affects each of us in various ways and at various stages of life. Whether you’re an amateur athlete or senior adult, regular movement and exercise can help reduce injuries, keep you active longer and slow the effects of time.
Habitual movement patterns are developed over time — they cannot be avoided. However, many of these habits can negatively affect posture and joints leading to potential injury or lack of mobility.
Exercises for everyday life
Although there are many approaches to achieve overall fitness, one of most practical reasons to exercise is to improve your functional fitness level. This is accomplished through specific functional fitness exercises. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Functional fitness exercises train your muscles to work together and prepare them for daily tasks by simulating common movements you might do at home, at work or in sports.”
Functional fitness applies a variety of movement patterns — sometimes referred to as ADLs or activities of daily living. It includes movements such as walking, pushing, pulling, bending, squatting, lunging, and core emphasis. “By training for functional fitness, you are training your body the way it was designed to be used,” commented Brodie Schroeder, founder of musclearmory.com.
But before you can move freely in your everyday life without worrying about injury, you must master the basics. These include strength, balance and coordination, range of motion, and mobility. Physical therapists, occupational therapists and chiropractors often used functional training to correct and retrain patients with movement disorders. In future articles, I will be introducing functional fitness movement patterns acquired from the disciplines of Yoga, Pilates, the Feldenkrais method and flexibility training.
Functional training techniques
Yoga is an ancient mind and body practice, combining physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation or relaxation. It involves movements to promote mental and physical well-being, including endurance, strength, and flexibility. I will be accentuating the physicality rather than spirituality of yoga.
Pilates is a type of mind-body exercise developed in the early 20th century by German physical trainer Joseph Pilates, after whom it was named. Pilates called his method “Contrology.” It aims to strengthen muscles while improving postural alignment and flexibility.
The Feldenkrais method is a type of exercise therapy devised by Israeli Moshe’ Feldenkrais during the mid-20th century. According to the Feldenkrais handbook, Awareness through Movement, their method claims to “reorganize connections between the brain and body resulting in improved body movement and psychological state.” It focuses on habitual movement patterns that are thought to be inefficient or strained, and attempts to teach new patterns and body awareness using gentle, slow, repeated movements.
Flexibility refers to the range of motion of the muscle system. Flexibility training involves activities that aim to stretch your muscles until they’re loosened up, resulting in a more limber body. In general, there are four methods to increase flexibility: (1) static stretching; (2) ballistic (or dynamic) stretching; (3) contract-relax stretching (also called PNF, proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation); and (4) passive stretching. I will apply most of these methods in future articles.
Next week I will feature posture correction movement patterns, including a personalized test to measure individualized posture.
Linette Barnes will be writing a weekly column covering helpful topics on health and fitness activities designed to improve mobility and overall well being. Tapping into her years as a personal trainer, post-rehab specialist and strength and flexibility coach, she will introduce modalities that focus on posture and body awareness. She will be drawing on her decades of experience and training in Pilates, yoga, rehabilitation, sports stretch and the Feldenkrais method.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.