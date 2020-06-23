Hey guys, no energy to work out?

As a mature and senior man trying to stay active as we enter our golden years, we face many problems in keeping those energy levels up and getting that ever so needed workout in. Recently a member of our on-line fitness group asked why he did not have the energy to want to get to the gym after he got off work as a truck driver. He wanted to know, just as many of my male clients do, was it his diet? His mental attitude or what? I explained to him that truck driving is most definitely a very sedentary occupation for the most part, thus, along with a poor diet and other factors, contribute to that feeling of having low energy levels.
I imagine many a day goes by that he has to hurry and pick up that empty calorie junk food lunch just as many people do, only to go right back to sitting for untold amounts of time, while in the mean time that meal digests. Imagine all those empty calories just going straight into fat storage instead of being burned as an energy source for your body. This same no energy experience seems to also run rampant in people who have desk jobs and the like as well. We, as human beings are just not meant to sit stationary for half, if not more, of our waking hours. Many other factors come into play here, such as, a lack of a positive mental attitude and poor self-esteem, stress, not enough sleep, advancing age (slower metabolism, lower testosterone levels), and on and on.
One thing that works very well is to find some sort of accountability, such as a training partner or personal fitness trainer who will be at the gym waiting for you. In many cases, this could be your spouse, a friend at work or what have you. Then you know you have to be there, not only disappointing yourself by skipping your workout, but also disappointing him/her as well. Once you get into the work out, endorphins begin to flow, and if you keep it up, it becomes an enjoyable healthy habit. Try your best at leaving crappy junk food alone; instead try buying food containers and packing your meals with healthy and nutritious food for the week, or at least the day in advance.
For mature and older males, you may also want to visit your doctor and ask him/her to check your T Levels, this seems to usually be one of the main contributors in men for having low or no energy, increasing fat storage, depression, and many other such things. And it is not always the older male that faces this condition, many younger men decrease in testosterone production at much younger ages than would be expected, only to experience excessively lower levels when in their advanced years. Also, consider getting yourself a quality pre-workout supplement that you can take shortly before that workout.
There is no miracle cure, it is all an individual situation, and who knows yourself better than you? Find out what some of the most obvious problems are, and take the necessary steps to correct them. Start now to take those important steps towards becoming a healthier and fit person. You owe it not only to yourself, but to your loved ones as well. And as always, consult your health care professional prior to taking on any new fitness or nutrition endeavor.
