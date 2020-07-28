Hey ladies, let’s get active

As a mature or senior woman entering your golden years, it is now even more important to exercise to stay a functional and active individual. Even if you were not a person who regularly exercised in the past, it is never to too late to begin on a workout and diet plan now to ward off many of the problems that may show up in your more mature and senior years.
Being physically active can in fact fend off problems as an older female such as joint pain, menopause, osteoporosis, hot flashes and many other things. Just ridding yourself of all those unwanted pounds will help to reduce the stress on your bodies’ skeletal structure, especially the joints that have to support that added weight.
Let’s take a look at what you can do as a mature or senior woman to increase your functionality and live a healthier and more active existence.
First, we must implement aerobic programs into our regular exercise routines. Such things as simple as going for that walk with your dog around the block can do wonders. There are so many fun and enjoyable things you can do here, such as, dancing, swimming, jogging and the like. Try to work your way up to three to four times a week doing one or a combination of these fun activities.
But of course, make sure that you start off slow and are not overdoing it at first. At our personal training studio Ryder Fitness, one of the tests I usually give at first to determine if someone is overdoing it is called the talk test. Many experts claim that if you can hold a conversation while completing these exercise activities, without huffing, puffing, and gasping for air, then you are exercising at a good pace for yourself.
The next thing we should be including in our regular workout programs is strength training. As an older woman, it is very possible that your bone density is weakening without an adequate strength training program and proper nutrition regimen. So it is ever so important to implement light weights into your program when first starting out. Include the strength training aspect of your weekly workout on what we call your “off days” from your cardio workouts. You’ll soon find that strength training even helps with your posture and many other related areas.
So set aside all those tall tales you’ve heard of “not wanting to look like a man with all those muscles.” Here it is important to only utilize a moderate amount of weight with high repetitions per set. These will more than likely tone and strengthen your muscles, instead of enlarging them.
And the last area we will cover in this section is that of stretching and flexibility. It is very important to maintain the range of motion that we need to function actively in everyday life. And many of the stretching movements that you can perform will also increase your over all core strength as well. Begin with some simple stretches prior to any the above aforementioned activities.
So as we can clearly see, remaining active and exercising is now even more important as mature or senior women. If we had never been a person that regularly worked out, then it may then be very beneficial to seek out and consult a professional personal fitness trainer to assist you, like those found at Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios. This person can help show you how to properly perform the above activities and get you on the right track to a healthier and more fit you. And as always, consult you medical practitioner before undertaking any new fitness or nutrition plan.
Johnny Ryder is completing a Doctoral Degree (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree. He is a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer, achieving numerous individual specialized certifications. Johnny has over thirty years experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness in Show Low. Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
