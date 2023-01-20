January is almost over. How are your New Year resolutions working for you? A 2022 YouGov poll found that about 1 in 5 Americans say they have resolved to do each of the following in the new year:
- Improve their physical health (20%)
- Save more money (20%)
- Exercise more (19%)
- Eat healthfully (18%)
Year after year, the desire to improve physical health and the need to exercise are usually among the top three resolutions. But statistics show that those goals generally don’t last more than three months. Lack of motivation may be the main cause.
Home gym alternativeMany people, when they hear the words exercise or workout, imagine having to join a gym. I realize braving the local gyms is probably not the most exciting thing you want to do. It can be costly and time-consuming. You not only have to factor in membership fees and gym gear, but also travel time. Then, once you get to the gym, you may find yourself wasting time wandering around trying to figure out what to do and how.
Your 30-minute workout is now adding up to approximately 60 to 90 minutes. I can think of other things I can be doing with that extra hour, and I’m sure you can, too.
If you made a commitment to get in shape, it needs to be simple, accessible and effective. Have you considered a home gym setup?
A home gym would be very convenient and can meet your goals. It eliminates the cost of gym membership, exercise wear (sweats, T-shirts and shorts work just fine), and no travel time — except from the bedroom to your designated fitness area.
Yes, you will have to budget a small amount of money for some exercise tools and equipment, but imagine a whole “gym” devoid of other people’s sweat, strangers you’d rather not converse with and deafening loud music.
Compact space-efficiency gymThere is a glut of exercise equipment on the market that you can purchase on a small budget and can easily fit in a small space. For just a few dollars, you can acquire the basic necessities to help you get in shape and stay in shape. The basics should include cardio and strength equipment.
For your cardio equipment, because space is an issue, consider getting an upright exercise bike or a small treadmill that completely folds up when not in use. Scan the classifieds for used exercise equipment — it is not necessary to buy new. I have found some great bargains by going this route. A bike or treadmill, for example, will take care of your needed cardio regime. (But going for a walk or jog requires no equipment.)
Usually when someone thinks of weight training, visions of dumbbells come to mind. Dumbbells or barbells are not the only equipment to help build strength. Bands, cables or resistance tubes provide enough force to get strong.
The muscle doesn’t know the difference between a dumbbell or band; all it knows that there is a force being exerted, so one is not better than any other. But if you lack space, dumbbells may not be the way to go. I prefer bands because they are not restricted by gravity, whereas dumbbells require resistance against gravity to be effective.
There are home gym systems available online and at most sporting goods stores that contain different levels of resistance bands, handles, single-weight bars and door or plate anchors. Most of these tools come with charts displaying exercise photos and descriptions.
The good news is, all of these strength tools can easily fit in a large drawer or plastic tub for easy storage.
You can also find space saver wall mounts or door anchor straps for these exercises. They have different anchor points allowing you to set up three or more resistance bands so you can move effortlessly through one body part to another.
A quick Google search will provide you with a large selection of band exercises, from beginning to advanced.
Exercise videosFor home gyms, YouTube videos are your friends when it comes to fitness and exercise. From calisthenic workouts to simple strength training with minimal equipment to aerobic dancing, you can find a workout just for you. Click “subscribe” on your favorite videos and you’ll get a new workout every day. And you don’t have to pay for a YouTube subscription. They are all free to view, although you will have to tolerate the ads that periodically pop up.
Anyone who is committed to working out at home can benefit from setting up this compact home gym system. Home gyms allow for greater exercise versatility and options during workouts, but the benefits transfer only if you actually use the gym.
So if you’re lacking in motivation by being in a gym environment or working out with other people, a home gym may be a good investment. In part 2, I will cover setting up a DIY home gym for larger spaces.
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She writes on a variety of health and fitness topics. For comments and questions, contact her at lbarnes@wmicentral.com
