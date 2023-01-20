Resistance bands

A variety of resistance bands to use in a workout is displayed.

 Wikimedia Commons

January is almost over. How are your New Year resolutions working for you? A 2022 YouGov poll found that about 1 in 5 Americans say they have resolved to do each of the following in the new year:

  • Improve their physical health (20%)
  • Save more money (20%)
  • Exercise more (19%)
  • Eat healthfully (18%)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.