November is the month which honors and acknowledges hospice care, which offers quality of life services when one is dealing with a life-limiting illness.
Hospice care is a philosophy, not a specific place, and services are provided wherever the patient is living. Most hospice care is delivered in the home, although care is also available in hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The care is provided by a multi-disciplinary team which ensures physical, emotional and spiritual needs are met. A physician, nurses, social workers and chaplains are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The wide range of services are designed to support the primary family caregiver.
The benefit requires that life expectancy is six months or less according to eligibility criteria. Medicare regulations allow for services to be extended beyond six months and the patient may receive services as long as they meet the criteria. Some patients improve and are discharged and re-admitted as their condition makes them eligible.
It is estimated only one in three people in the United States eligible for hospice care receives it; although it is covered 100% by Medicare. It is also covered under Medicaid and most private insurance plans and is available to patients of any age, religion and race. When faced with a life-limiting illness, it is easy to experience fear and conflicting emotions and feel overwhelmed.
Unfortunately, there is a ‘common myth’ that hospice care is a place for people who are dying. This ‘myth’ is perhaps the reason people are under utilizing this valuable benefit. Expenses related to the illness such as medications, supplies and equipment are included with little or no out-of-pocket costs to the family. In many cases, the family physician continues in their role with the support and assistance of the hospice medical director.
Hospice is designed to support the entire family as the team walks side by side with patients and family members. The support for emotional and spiritual concerns also includes bereavement services to family members following the loss of their loved one. Frequently, people receiving hospice services comment they wish they had sought information and care earlier in the patient’s illness. The late Elisabeth Kubler-Ross was the international icon who spent her life teaching about end-of-life care. Her 1969 blockbuster book, “On Death and Dying,” reassured millions that the human mind has the capacity to prepare itself for dying, via a series of 5 steps. It behooves all of us, young or old to familiarize ourselves with this book and the five stages which are designed as ‘guidelines’ in dealing with loss, death and dying. Educating family members and the community about hospice, Elisabeth believed, was vital and an important aspect of hospice services.
Often, people seek information about hospice care when they learn they are diagnosed with a life-limiting illness. One patient stated: “It’s important to be informed and learn as much as you can about your options and resources … just like you would prepare for a trip; you gather all the information you can and make the best decisions you can along the way with your family and loved ones. Make sure your GPS is working well.”
Accord Hospice staff offer educational programs and support groups for people caring for a loved one or are dealing with grief in the White Mountains. For more information and questions, stop by Accord Hospice, Suite 9 , in Lakeside at Wagon Wheel Plaza. Call 928-271-8013 to speak with one of our staff members.
Francesca Moulinier is a retired nurse with a Master’s Degree in Social Work and is the Director of Community Support Services for Accord Hospice of the White Mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.